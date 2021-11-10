This week’s featured adoptable pet from the Humane Society of Marathon County is a service of Peaceful Pines Pet Memorials & Family Sanctuary in Mosinee.

Hi, I’m Livvy!

I’m a sweet girl who was just left at HSMC doors. Thankfully, my previous owner left a letter with me detailing my perfect home. I would do best in a home without other cats or dogs, as I prefer the quiet. I’m a calm cat who loves attention and enjoys being brushed. I am already front/back declawed and spayed, so I’m ready to take the drive home with you right away! My previous owner did note that I have allergies to grains/chicken, so I eat a seafood diet. I’m a really sweet girl who can’t wait to meet you, so come visit me soon!