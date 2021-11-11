The Grow Solar Central Wisconsin program will extend its program deadline to Nov. 30 to allow more individual home and commercial property owners to take advantage of competitive prices for solar installations through the power of volume purchasing.

Demand for the program – open to property owners in Lincoln, Marathon, Portage, Wood and Waushara counties – has been high, with 18 properties committing to add over 100 kilowatts of solar, resulting in lower prices for all participants. As more residents and businesses add solar, pricing will get even lower.

This limited-time program gives people access to solar education, additional discounts in the form of rebates, and competitive prices for solar installations on residential and commercial properties through volume purchasing. Through a competitive proposal process, a local advisory committee chose Northwind Solar (https://www.northwindre.com/) as the program’s solar installer.

For those interested, the program has a pre-recorded presentation available at https://www.growsolar.org/solar-central-wisconsin/virtual-resource-packet/.

To learn more about the Group Buy program or to sign up for a free site assessment before the deadline, visit www.CW.GrowSolar.org.