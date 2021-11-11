Wausau Pilot & Review

The Hmong American Center, Inc. and the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin have partnered to provide Southeast Asian dishes that cater to the Southeast Asian community once per week beginning in 2022.

The Hmong American Center, Inc. will host a grand opening and open house to celebrate the opening of the center’s Cultural Meal Site on Saturday, Nov. 13 at their office, according to a press release issued by HAC.

Although the meals are specifically catered to the Southeast Asian community, “all elders and individuals with disabilities in the Southeast Asian community and the community are welcome,” the HAC said.

“On behalf of the Hmong community and members of the Southeast Asian community, we thank the ADRC-CW for their willingness to partner on this Cultural Meal site…as it will provide nutritious meals that will fit the diets of members of the Southeast Asian Community,” said Yee Leng Xiong, executive director of the Hmong American Center, Inc. “Although our community has several food pantries and organizations that provide foods for our community, many of the food provided does not fit the diets of the Southeast Asian Community, which results in Southeast Asian Community members not utilizing these available food pantries. This partnership will help ensure that no elders go hungry.”

Executive Director for the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin (ADRC-CW) Jonette N. Arms louded the partnership with HAC.

“Having a strong belief in health equity and knowing that Southeast Asians make up nearly 7 percent of Marathon County’s population and over 11 percent for the ADRC-CW’s entire four-county region, I am happy that the ADRC-CW could establish a partnership with the Hmong American Center (HAC),” Arms said. “Together we identified the HAC as a viable location to house a senior dining program. As a result, the ADRC-CW utilized our financial resources and employee expertise to develop the Hmong American Center, Inc. Cultural Meal Site, where Southeast Asian seniors can participate in socialization, education, and nutritious meals tailored to their needs.”

Ronda James, Nutrition Program Director who led the project said, “Watching the senior dining site come to fruition is enormously gratifying. We are more than excited to bring the first-ever Southeast Asian Senior Dining Program in the ADRC-CW region.”

(The Hmong American Center, Inc.Cultural Meal Site and Office Building Grand Opening and Open House will be held on November 13, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their office at 1109 N 6th Street Wausau, WI 54403,

For additional information or to schedule an interview, please contact Yee Leng Xiong, Executive Director, at 715-348-6214 or by email at yeelengxiong@hmongamericancenter.org.