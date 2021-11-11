Michael E. Pardo, 42, of Weston. Nov. 10, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping

Editor's note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.

  • Nicole M. Kropidlowski, 45, of Wisconsin Rapids. Nov. 8, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine
  • Daniel R. Miller, 66, of Wausau. Nov. 10, 2021: Maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of an illegally-obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC
  • Carolyn M. Edwards, 58, of Wausau. Nov. 8, 2021: Fourth-offense OWI
  • Brianna N. Muenchow, 30, of Wausau. Nov. 5, 2021: Criminal damage to property greater than $2,500
  • Benjamin L. Tyler, 32, of Wausau. Nov. 8, 2021: Third-degree sexual assault, bail jumping
  • Arthur L. Shaw, 48, of Wausau. Nov. 8, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, receiving stolen property or a firearm, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Eric D. Slocum, 27, of Wausau. Nov. 9, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs as party to a crime, bail jumping
  • Gunner M. Kellner, 24, of Weston. Nov. 5, 2021: Theft by false representation
  • Joshua R. Langenhahn, 30, of Wausau. Nov. 10, 2021: Bail jumping
  • Julius D. Bagley, 38, of Rosholt. Nov. 4, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC with intent to deliver, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Kristin M. Kocik, 35, of Wausau. Nov. 8, 2021: Fourth-offense OWI, misappropriation of identification to avoid penalty, operating while revoked
  • Mario R. Pena, 28, of Wausau. Nov. 5, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery, disorderly conduct
  • Maurice P. Davis, 30, of Wausau. Nov. 4, 2021: Escape criminal arrest, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, resisting or obstructing an officer
  • Michael E. Pardo, 42, of Weston. Nov. 10, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
  • WANED: Nickolas L. Noland, 22, of Merrill. Arrest warrant issued Nov. 9, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • WANTED: Lawrence E. Lavergne, 39, of Schofield. Arrest warrant issued Nov. 5, 2021: Fleeing an officer, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent
  • Robert J. Mallory, 46, of Milwaukee. Nov. 5, 2021: Taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent
  • Roby D. Robertson, 42, of Wausau. Nov. 4, 2021: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon
  • WANTED: Ryan P. Murray, 44, of Weston. Arrest warrant issued Nov. 9, 2021: Theft, bail jumping
  • Shauna N. Weinfurter, 41, of Stratford. Nov. 5, 2021: Misappropriate ID info to avoid penalty, bail jumping
  • William J. Terry, 41, of Wausau. Nov. 4 and Nov. 8, 2021: Third-degree sexual assault, misappropriate ID information to avoid penalty, battery, bail jumping
  • Vincent J. Pregont, 32, of Wausau. Nov. 8, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping
  • Stephanie A. Hyatt, 30, of Wausau. Nov. 5, 2021: Arson, bail jumping
  • Stacy L. Noak, 37, of Wausau. Nov. 5, 2021: Theft, bail jumping