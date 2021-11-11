Wausau Pilot & Review
Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods.
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case.
If felony charges are verified as dropped or reduced to a misdemeanor, photos will be removed upon request after emailing editor@wausaupilotandreview.com and verification through the court system.
All photos are courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department and are considered public record in the state of Wisconsin.
Email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com with questions or concerns.
Nicole M. Kropidlowski, 45, of Wisconsin Rapids. Nov. 8, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine Daniel R. Miller, 66, of Wausau. Nov. 10, 2021: Maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of an illegally-obtained prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC Carolyn M. Edwards, 58, of Wausau. Nov. 8, 2021: Fourth-offense OWI Brianna N. Muenchow, 30, of Wausau. Nov. 5, 2021: Criminal damage to property greater than $2,500 Benjamin L. Tyler, 32, of Wausau. Nov. 8, 2021: Third-degree sexual assault, bail jumping Arthur L. Shaw, 48, of Wausau. Nov. 8, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, receiving stolen property or a firearm, resisting or obstructing an officer Eric D. Slocum, 27, of Wausau. Nov. 9, 2021: Possession of narcotic drugs as party to a crime, bail jumping Gunner M. Kellner, 24, of Weston. Nov. 5, 2021: Theft by false representation Joshua R. Langenhahn, 30, of Wausau. Nov. 10, 2021: Bail jumping Julius D. Bagley, 38, of Rosholt. Nov. 4, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC with intent to deliver, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia Kristin M. Kocik, 35, of Wausau. Nov. 8, 2021: Fourth-offense OWI, misappropriation of identification to avoid penalty, operating while revoked Mario R. Pena, 28, of Wausau. Nov. 5, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery, disorderly conduct Maurice P. Davis, 30, of Wausau. Nov. 4, 2021: Escape criminal arrest, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, resisting or obstructing an officer Michael E. Pardo, 42, of Weston. Nov. 10, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping WANED: Nickolas L. Noland, 22, of Merrill. Arrest warrant issued Nov. 9, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping WANTED: Lawrence E. Lavergne, 39, of Schofield. Arrest warrant issued Nov. 5, 2021: Fleeing an officer, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent Robert J. Mallory, 46, of Milwaukee. Nov. 5, 2021: Taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent Roby D. Robertson, 42, of Wausau. Nov. 4, 2021: Possession of a firearm as a convicted felon WANTED: Ryan P. Murray, 44, of Weston. Arrest warrant issued Nov. 9, 2021: Theft, bail jumping Shauna N. Weinfurter, 41, of Stratford. Nov. 5, 2021: Misappropriate ID info to avoid penalty, bail jumping William J. Terry, 41, of Wausau. Nov. 4 and Nov. 8, 2021: Third-degree sexual assault, misappropriate ID information to avoid penalty, battery, bail jumping Vincent J. Pregont, 32, of Wausau. Nov. 8, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, bail jumping Stephanie A. Hyatt, 30, of Wausau. Nov. 5, 2021: Arson, bail jumping Stacy L. Noak, 37, of Wausau. Nov. 5, 2021: Theft, bail jumping
