STEVENS POINT – The 46th annual Stevens Point Area YMCA Frostbite Run/Walk returns with an in-person 5 mile or 10 mile timed-race, or a 2.5 mile or 5 mile non-competitive walk on Dec. 4.

Staggered starts, to support social distancing, start at noon. Race starts and finishes at the Stevens Point Area YMCA, and all race day activity will be outdoors. Register before Nov. 18 to receive a long-sleeved T-shirt at spymca.org/frostbite or search “46th Annual Frostbite” at runsignup.com.

A virtual option is also available to run or walk 2.5, 5 or 10 miles from Dec. 4 through Dec. 11. Self-track and log miles at the end of the week. Virtual racers who register on or before Nov. 18 can pick up shirts on Dec. 4 or Dec. 6 at the Stevens Point Area YMCA. Registration does include an option to have shirt shipped.

There will be random drawings for prizes for everyone who completes the race. Top finishers will get special recognition and a social media shout out. Racers are encouraged to participate in their best festive wear.

Volunteers are needed to line the course to cheer on racers and provide safety and security along the course. Email afox@spymca.org to volunteer or with any race questions. All proceeds from the event ensure healthy intervention programs are affordable and accessible to all. To make a donation to support the event, visit spymca.org/give and select “Frostbite.”