STEVENS POINT – The Scarabocchio Jazz Listening Sessions return Nov. 17 with the Sara Rifleman Trio.

This session will be held at 7 p.m. at the Scarabocchio Art Museum, 800 Main St., Stevens Point.

Rifleman studied jazz at University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and went on to receive her Master’s Degree in jazz performance at Western Michigan University, all the while playing Broadway shows at the Weidner Center, playing in the bands Bay City Swing, River City Six, R&B/funk band AJA, and renowned vocal jazz group Gold Company.

Cully Swansen long performed in the Twin Cities, producing and playing on CDs for the standout Brazilian group, Mandala, and the progressive jazz trio, Happy Apple. Since returning to central Wisconsin, he has been performing with John Greiner, Janet Planet and Jeff Erickson, among others.

Matthew Rhyner studied jazz drum set performance at UW-Stevens Point. Since graduating he has been teaching private lessons and touring with The Sam Llanas Band.

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students with an ID. Refreshments will be provided. The Scarabocchio Jazz Listening Sessions are a series of performances featuring local professional musicians performing standards, newly composed, and improvised jazz music.