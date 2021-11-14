Wausau Pilot & Review

Anyone traveling Sunday morning should do so with caution as snow continues in parts of central Wisconsin including Wausau.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Marathon County until 9 a.m. Sunday amid the first significant snowfall of the season. Weather officials say the combination of snow and temperatures at or below freezing has resulted in roads becoming snow or slush covered and slippery across much of the area.

Snow will continue to diminish from northwest to southeast this morning, then taper off to scattered rain and snow showers over east central Wisconsin by midday.

Hwy. 51 and I-39 are snow covered and slippery, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Large portions of Hwy. 29 are also snow covered.

For the latest road conditions, call 511 or visit 511wi.gov.