By Shereen Siewert

A 37-year-old former Wausau man who fled from officers during a traffic stop on Grand Avenue is headed to prison, after his conviction on OWI and drug charges in two separate cases.

Jerome Brisby, whose fourth OWI conviction happened in 2018 in Marathon County, also faced charges of resisting an officer and operating a vehicle with a revoked license. The charges were filed March 30, 2021, though the traffic stop happened in the early morning hours of March 10. Brisby, who listed a Chicago address at the time of his arrest but formerly lived in the Wausau area, was freed March 30 after paying a $2,500 cash bond.

Less than three months later prosecutors filed felony drug trafficking charges against Brisby, after he allegedly drove to the Wausau area with plans to deliver more than 100 grams of fentanyl-laced heroin to a single buyer.

Police say Brisby rented a car in Chicago and on June 2 transported the drugs to a Rothschild address, where he was searched and arrested after police found the drugs hidden under the hood and on the passenger seat of the vehicle. Wisconsin’s Act 79 allows police to search a person on a specified probation, parole, or extended supervision status without consent or a warrant if the officer reasonably suspects that the person is committing, is about to commit, or has committed a crime.

A woman who traveled with Brisby was released and allowed to return to Chicago after police determined she was unaware of Brisby’s plans to sell the drugs. Police say Brisby planned to sell the drugs for about $12,000 to a buyer who previously purchased more than $30,000 worth of heroin from Brisby.

Court records show Brisby spent 18 months in prison following a 2019 Marathon County heroin trafficking conviction and was on active community supervision at the time the arrests were made.

During a plea hearing last week, Brisby was convicted of fifth-offense drunken driving and of possession of heroin with intent to deliver, as a repeat offender. Additional charges filed in each case were dismissed but read into the record at sentencing.

Circuit Judge Mike Moran sentenced Brisby to six years in prison followed by six years of extended supervision following his release. He was granted 310 days credit for time served while awaiting trial.