Significant incidents reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department for the week ending Nov. 15, 2021:

Deputies are investigating a theft of aluminum rims from the Lincoln County Landfill that occurred overnight on Tuesday. If you have any information regarding this theft you are asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers using their P3 App. Callers may remain anonymous.

Two people, a 62 year old Minocqua man and a 69 year old Minocqua woman received nonlife threatening injuries following a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Tannery Rd and USH 8 in the Township of Bradley Saturday evening.

A Town of Pine River resident reported a vehicle had struck their house and fled the scene early Monday morning. The vehicle was described as a small black car with a spoiler/fin on the trunk. If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to the call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office or you may contact Crime Stoppers at 715-536-3726 or by using their P3 app. Callers may remain anonymous.

27 people reported striking deer last week.