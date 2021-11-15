Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau Curling Club hosted its Supper Club themed mixed curling bonspiel the weekend of Nov. 12 through 14 in Wausau.







Photos of winning teams provided by Scott Campbell

Teams from as far away as Kansas City, Fargo, Milwaukee and the Twin Cities came to Wausau to participate in the 16-team event. Along with great curling, Friday evening featured a traditional Wisconsin fish fry while participants were treated to an iconic prime rib and tenderloin dinner Saturday evening.

Old fashioneds were the featured drink throughout the weekend.

The Kennedy rink, representing the Dakota Curling Club of Lakeville, Minn. won the first event. Team Sealand from the Kansas City Curling Club were runners up.

The Splinter rink from Wausau won the second event over the Sirianni rink, another Wausau team. The third event was won by Team Cucchiarelli from Wausau over the Halbrook rink, also from Wausau. Team Henklebern from Stevens Point came out on top of the fourth event over the Bast rink from Wauwatosa.

