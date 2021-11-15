Wausau Pilot & Review

The Rhinelander-Oneida County Airport will enroll residents in the Transportation Security Administration TSA PreCheck program this week, with applications being taken from Monday through Friday.

TSA PreCheck allows travelers to expedite the screening process at select airports. After approval, those travelers can leave their shoes, light outerwear and belts on and do not need to remove laptops, foods or compliant liquids from carry-ons.

A temporary enrollment center will be set up in the airport’s conference room, on the lower level of the building.

A five-year membership costs $85 and requires applicants to provide fingerprints and proof of legal residency or citizenship.

Travelers can make an appointment online at https://www.tsa.gov/precheck and then complete the application process in person at the enrollment center. Walk-ins are available at the airport, 3375 Airport Road, in Rhinelander.