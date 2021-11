Wausau Pilot & Review

WAUKESHA – D.C. Everest had two relay teams competed at the 2021 WIAA State Girls Swimming Championships at Waukesha South High School on Saturday.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Liliana Jessen, Makenna Zoesch, Katelin Hall, Marisol Swenson took 17th in 1:40.72, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Jessen, Nevaeh Mathwich, Hall and Swenson was 22nd in 3:42.53 for the Evergreens.

Click here for complete results.