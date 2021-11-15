Barbara T. Kerwin

Barbara T. Kerwin, 95, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at Wausau Manor under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services, Wausau.

Barbara was born on September 4, 1926, in Chicago, Ill. On May 8, 1954, she married Francis T. Kerwin in Chicago. He preceded her in death in 2009. Barbara was a registered nurse, working at various hospitals throughout her career. Her hobbies included sewing, quilting, reading, and working crossword puzzles.

Survivors include her daughter, Julie Kerwin of Wausau; son Martin (Lori) Kerwin of Kiel, WI; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Francis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at St. Anne Parish, 700 W. Bridge St., Wausau. The Rev. Tom Lindner will officiate. Entombment will be in St. Michael’s Holy Angels Mausoleum, Wausau. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service on Tuesday at the church.

Brainard Funeral Home – Wausau Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family would like to thank the staff of Wausau Manor for their care during this difficult time.

Susan J. Austin

Susan Jean Austin passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on November 13th, 2021. Susan was born on November 22, 1953, in Wausau, WI where she lived happily with her husband Richard Austin of 48 years. Susan was an active member of the church for many years and raised her children as good Christians. Family was everything to Susan and gave her the most enjoyment. Her greatest joy in life was being a mother to her four children and their spouses: Becky & Joel, Brook & Jake, Bethany & Zach, and Benjamin & Karissa and grandmother, Uma, to their children where she spent most of her time, energy and love. She loved to spend time up north at their cottage and at Redneck Riviera. She and Richard treasured their time together in Arizona, escaping Wisconsin winters and enjoying the constant sun. Susan traveled all over the country with her family and cherished those pictures and memories. Susan would get out and enjoy anything that was thrown her way – concerts, events, field trips, roller coasters, mission trips, craft shows. She lovingly was there for many, providing patience and loving support.

Her passion and hobby besides being the best mom, Uma, sister, and wife on earth was hairdressing, both professionally and for the ones she loved. Many friendships were formed helping others look and feel their best with her positive supportive conversations. She had many hobbies that she was known for, most of which were based around enjoying the simplest and most beautiful things in life. She taught us to enjoy the sunrise and sunset, to look up at the stars, and smile. She was the best green thumb and master gardener and blessed us with her beautiful plants and flowers. She kept her bird feeders full so she could enjoy bird watching and we always marveled at how many she could identify. Another way she took care of the ones she loved was by being an excellent seamstress, blessing them with hand-sewn gifts, or just fixing something that they cared about. Susan loved going to garage sales and finding treasures, especially with her kids along to share the fun. We will forever smile when we hear her favorite song “Who The Hell is Alice” at 10:30 am every Sunday morning. We will remember her in so many of life’s small blessings and for that, we will forever be grateful to God for blessing us with such an amazing woman.

Susan is survived by her husband Richard Allen Austin, children Becky (Joel) Knight, Brook (Jake) Schira, Bethany (Zach) Ernst, Benjamin (Karissa) Austin, and her eight grandchildren Jilisa Austin, Katelyn (Jacob) Mathie, Levi Austin, Benelli & Bear Schira, Bazel & Irie Ernst, Finley Austin, and her two great-grandchildren Samuel & Aspyn Mathie. She was preceded in death by her son, Billy, her parents, John & Ann Morgan, and her Godson Joshua Morgan.

The family would like to thank Aspirus Cancer Center and Aspirus Hospice for their exceptional care over the course of Susan’s illness.

The funeral service for Susan will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church, 406 Grant Street, Wausau. A visitation will be held at the church on Wednesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Wausau.

Virginia “Ginny” Zillman

Virginia “Ginny” Zillman, 88, of Wausau, died on November 12, 2021 at home under the care of family and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services.

Ginny was born on May 9, 1933 in Wausau to the late Martin and Lorena Radant. She graduated from Wausau East High School class of ’51. She married the love of her life, Jim Zillman, on October 11, 1952 in Pine City, MN at Zion Lutheran Church.

Ginny was a dedicated Green Bay Packer fan and wore her jersey for every game. She worked at Marathon Battery in her 20’s and 30’s and then helped at the family business, Zillman’s Meat Market, that her husband and his brother started in 1962. Ginny helped with wrapping venison orders and kept the books and did the store’s weekly deposit up until the time she died. She and Jim were members of Trinity Lutheran Church their entire lives. Together, she and Jim did a lot of cross-country skiing in their younger years. They also enjoyed traveling to casinos and going to Vegas. Ginny loved to read, loved sweets, and loved a clean house. Besides the Packers, she watched Wheel of Fortune, her HGTV, Flip or Flop, Dancing with the Stars and many Hallmark mysteries and movies. She loved her family and was a wonderful mom, grandma, and great grandma.

Survivors include her daughter, Jamie Nelson (Mike Ostrowski); son, Patrick (Georgine) Zillman; daughter-in-law, Mary Zillman; grandchildren, Sara (Mark) Meurette; Jennifer (Michelle) Vedder; Matt (Amy) Zillman; Nick (Ashley) Zillman; Taylor (Jake) Meurette; Kristen Nelson; Brock Nelson; great-grandchild, Loni Meurette, Breelyn and Croix Meurette, Kaden Nelson, Zachariah and Leo Zillman, Frankie Zillman; sister Carole Petri; and her canine buddy of over five years, Eddie. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jim; son, Lon; parents; and brother.

A memorial service will be held Friday, November 19, 2021 at 10:30 am at Restlawn Memorial Park Mausoleum, 4710 N Troy Street, Wausau, WI 54403. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am. Rev. Gary Schultz will officiate. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, WI 54401.

Our family wishes to thank Sarah and Jennifer for staying with Ginny and for the care and compassion they showed.

Jeanette D. Mathwich

Jeanette D. Mathwich, age 92, of Wausau, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021, at Mountain Terrace Senior Living, Wausau.

She was born on May 6, 1929 in Rib Falls, WI, daughter of the late Walter and Amanda (Steidinger) Wilde. On March 14, 1949, she married Gordon George Mathwich in Iowa. He preceded her in death in 2004.

Jeanette was extremely devoted to her life on the family farm, working alongside her husband, son and all of the family members in support of the family business late into her life. She always went into her daily responsibilities with a cheerful attitude and a story to tell and recall. Jeanette was a loving and kind person. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids and planning parties for her family members. She loved gardening – both vegetables and flowers and had a special love of cacti. Jeanette volunteered for years at Bethesda Thrift Store and was a member of the quilting club at Trinity Lutheran Church. She was also a member of Franks Gym for many years, with nearly daily attendance. She especially enjoyed walking. Jeanette loved dancing and listening to country western and polka music.

When Jeanette was 70 years old, her husband Gordan had a stroke. She needed to be able to drive to remain independent, so she proudly attained her driver’s license for the first time. She was able to visit Gordon daily –

sometimes twice a day. Yearly, she made her trip (flying by herself) to Colorado to visit her daughter Gloria. She loved shopping in the big city, sightseeing in the Rocky Mountains and attending the Greeley rodeo.

Survivors include her four children, Gordy (Rose Marie) Mathwich of Wausau, Gloria Gritzmacher of LaCrosse, Donna (Scott) Lang of Stevens Point, and Rebecca Engman (Bill Sniff) of Wausau; grandchildren, Tammy (Jeff) Wickersham, Shawn (Lori) Mathwich, Robyn (Nick) Bretl, April (Mike) Sather, Tommy Gritzmacher, Mike Gritzmacher, Brittany Lang (Josh), Brandon Lang (Megan), Tyrone Radke, Tess (Mike) Berger and Sidney Engman; great-grandchildren, Liz, Zach, Wyatt, Evie, Able, Kali, Keagan, Bentley and Amelia; great-great-grandchildren, Paisley and Jett; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Gordon, daughter Faith Bartelt, and her six siblings.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 501 Stewart Ave., Wausau. Rev. Timothy Smith will officiate. Burial will be at Rib View Cemetery, town of Stettin. Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church. The wearing of face masks is encouraged. Helke Funeral Home, Wausau is assisting the family

with arrangements.

The family would like to Thank the staff at Mountain Terrace for their kind and patient care they gave to our Mom.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to breast cancer research in honor of her daughter Faith, or to the Women’s Community.

Shirley A. McCrossen

Shirley Ann McCrossen 76 of Wisconsin Rapids passed into the Lords hands November 9, 2021, after fighting a courageous battle with cancer.



Shirley was born on April 28, 1945 to Harold and Margaret Stelmacher.

Shirley was with her lifelong partner; husband Gilbert (Jiggs) McCrossen for over 40 years.



Shirley is survived by her husband Gilbert, Brother Harold Stelmacher Jr. her children Ron (Becky), Brenda (Harry), Bill (Chris), Sherry (Bob), Rob (Jamie), Todd (Helen), Sean (Beth), Jeff (Barb), 17 grandchildren, her adoptive children Patty Hoffman, Charlene Gavin and Paul Premo.



A celebration of life will be held graveside at Foresthill Cemetery, Wisconsin Rapids on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.



John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time.

Delores Wood

Delores Wood, 82, formerly of Birnamwood, died on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Mount View Care Center.

Delores was born on October 25, 1939 in Birnamwood, the daughter of Edward and Adeline (Stoltz) Opper. She was united in marriage to Hans Schmidt on November 2, 1954. They started a family and had five children together. He preceded her in death on August 12, 1977. Delores later married Orville ‘Pete’ Wood October 14, 1983, he preceded her in death June 21, 2009.

Delores worked at Crestline, and the Veneer Mill in Birnamwood. She also worked as a cook at various restaurants and at the Cady Home. She enjoyed motorcycle rides and cooking.

She is survived by her children Paula (Steve) Fuller, Gina (Dennis) Thielman, Randy Schmidt, Timothy (Patti) Schmidt, and Steve (Rena`) Schmidt; 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; siblings, Arlene Henderson, Linda Opper and Richard (Karen) Opper.

Delores was preceded in death by her husbands, Hans Schmidt and Orville ‘Pete’ Wood; her parents and two brothers, David and James.

A private service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery in Birnamwood. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.