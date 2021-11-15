Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wausau Cyclones took on the Peoria Mustangs over the weekend as the Cyclones looked to build on a strong performance versus division leading Rochester the prior series.

Wausau picked up a solid 3-2 win on Friday and suffered a 3-2 loss in a shootout on Saturday, which moved their season record to (8-7-0-1).

Friday night, Wausau got on the board first at 9:03 of the 1st period when Gage Vierzba netted his team leading 8th goal of the season. The Cyclones added another goal two minutes later as Hayden Shoemake notched his 4th of the year. Shoemake’s goal was assisted by Derek Cagle and Luke Anderson. Peoria answered back with their first goal of the evening in the final minute of the period as Jared Wisely got an even strength goal.

Wausau held a 2-1 lead until 13:46 of the 2nd period when Christopher Kondiles tied things up with his 5th goal of the season. The Cyclones took the lead for good at 16:41 of the 2nd as Pavel Bakhtin scored on the power play. Wausau kept Peoria off the scoreboard for the final 23:19 thanks to outstanding play from goaltender Zach Dosan. Dosan earned the win by stopping 43 of 45 shots he faced.

Saturday night’s game was another hard-fought Central Division battle. Wausau scored first at 3:12 of the first when defenseman Derek Cagle netted his first of the season. Wausau held a 1-0 lead all the way until 12:00 of the third when Peoria got their first goal of the game from Hubert Guzy.

Peoria then took the lead just two minutes later after Jaycob Bland netted the go-ahead goal. Cyclones forward Gage Vierzba answered right back just 43 seconds later to tie the game at two. After a scoreless 5:10 of the third and scoreless five-minute overtime the game went into a shootout. The shootout saw Wausau and Peoria both get goals from their second round shooters. In the 4th round Jared Wisely scored for Peoria and the Mustangs then stopped Wesley Coquet’s to secure the shootout win.

Wausau goaltender Mitch Miscevich took the loss after stopping 29 of 31 shots. Netminder Nahuel Veyan picked up the win for Peoria.

Join the Cyclones Friday, November 26th at 7:10pm for Family Night presented by Trig’s and on Saturday, November 27th for the Kids free game presented by Findorff. Subscribe to the Cyclones podcast “Inside Cyclones Hockey” available on your favorite podcast network.