Wausau Pilot & Review

A public meeting is set for this week to discuss a proposal by Wausau Waterworks to construct a solar array on the city’s west side.

The proposed array would be located at 1010 Bugbee Ave., a property purchased by Wausau Waterworks. An engineering firm is working to determine if solar power generation would be viable and beneficial for the utility and its customers.

At the public meeting, Wausau Waterworks will present educational material on alternative energy and the potential benefits for the utility constructing and utilizing a solar array for the new water treatment facility.

Public comments from users will be presented to the Wausau Waterworks Commission at their December 7, 2021 meeting. The PIM will be held at the following time and location:

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 starting at 5:30 pm

Northcentral Technical College (NTC)

Health Sciences Building – Room 1004A

1000 West Campus Drive, Wausau 54401

The meeting will be organized as follows:

15-20 minute presentation by RENEW out of Madison, WI 15-20 minute presentation by Clark Dietz on proposed solar array options and cost impacts Open discussion for public comments and questions

Written comments will also be accepted through the following city email account: engineering@ci.wausau.wi.us. Please place in the Subject heading “Solar Array Public Comment”

Comments from the PIM will be presented to the Wausau Waterworks Commission on December 7, 2021 at 1:30pm at City Hall Council Chambers. This is a regular scheduled meeting and is able to be viewed remotely.

Please contact 715-261-6740 with any questions related to the proposed PIM.