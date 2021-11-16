STEVENS POINT – Cornerstone Press, the student-staffed publishing company at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, will launch three new books, all collections of poetry, on Nov. 18.

“Sparks and Disperses” by Pennsylvania author Cathleen Cohen, “Broken on the Wheel” by Ohio author Barbara Costas-Biggs, and “Careful Cartography” by Connecticut author Devon Bohm will be released through a Zoom webinar held at 6 p.m.

A link to the webinar will be sent via email to attendees who sign up through Cornerstone Press’s Google Form. The event will feature a question-and-answer session with the authors and a roundtable discussion featuring staff from the press.

The new books are a part of the Portage Poetry Series and are available for pre-order at www.uwsp.edu/cornerstone. The books will also be available for pre-order during the launch event. For more information, visit @uwspcornerstonepress on Facebook.

Kala Buttke, the press’s editorial director, worked with each author to bring their works to print.

“‘Careful Cartography’ was an incredible journey to go on with Devon Bohm,” she said. “‘Sparks and Disperses’ is a vibrant and beautifully complex collection, while ‘Broken On the Wheel’ depicts the raw, real scenes of life with such craft and care.”

With several new titles being released each semester, students gain industry experience working with writers from all over the United States.

“I’ve loved promoting our upcoming publications,” said Bethany Webb, one of the press’ social media managers. “It has been rewarding to interact with the authors and see their excitement for their books.”

“Our press has grown substantially since 2019, with the press now releasing multiple titles every semester,” said Ross Tangedal, press director and publisher. “We are especially proud to be adding the work of three dynamic, talented poets to our evolving Portage Poetry Series list, whose work gave my students hope in a time of great uncertainty.”

Source: UW-Stevens Point