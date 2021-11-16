For the eighth consecutive year, Habitat for Humanity of Wausau is collecting unwanted holiday lights for recycling. Lights are accepted regardless of working condition. Drop-off boxes are at the following locations and will be in place until the end of January:

• Wausau City Hall

• Mosinee City Hall

• Pick ‘n Save – all three Wausau area locations

• Piggly Wiggly Mosinee

• Intercity State Bank – all three Wausau area locations

• Marathon Savings Bank – all three Wausau area locations

• People’s State Bank – all five area Wausau locations

• Prevail Bank – Wausau

• Nigbur’s Fine Furniture

• Habitat Store during store hours Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (closed holiday weekends)

Through this program, Habitat for Humanity of Wausau has kept more than 10 tons of holiday lights from landfills. Habitat receives a modest sum each year for the value of the recyclable material in the lights.

For more information, contact Chris Frost at cfrost@habitatwausau.org.