WAUSAU – John Muir Middle School in Wausau has announced its October Citizens of the Month. The students are:

Sixth grade: Evelyn Ott, Kylie Anklam, Lucas Dzurick, Emmett Towle, Mia Martin, Kohin Pasholk and Thazeng Vang

Seventh grade: Michael Luquez, Enzo Duwe, Jackson Riley, Aiden Thao, Hailey Wetzel, Alivia Heise and Addyson Henrich

Eighth grade: Daetseng Chang, Ethan Dykman, Yuri Moua, Jocelyn Stanchik and Kade Dunham

Not pictured: Evelyn Ott, Kylie Anklam, Kohin Pasholk, Teagan Deffner and Austin Hultman

Source: Wausau School District