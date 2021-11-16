WAUSAU – John Muir Middle School in Wausau has announced its October Citizens of the Month. The students are:
Sixth grade: Evelyn Ott, Kylie Anklam, Lucas Dzurick, Emmett Towle, Mia Martin, Kohin Pasholk and Thazeng Vang
Seventh grade: Michael Luquez, Enzo Duwe, Jackson Riley, Aiden Thao, Hailey Wetzel, Alivia Heise and Addyson Henrich
Eighth grade: Daetseng Chang, Ethan Dykman, Yuri Moua, Jocelyn Stanchik and Kade Dunham
Not pictured: Evelyn Ott, Kylie Anklam, Kohin Pasholk, Teagan Deffner and Austin Hultman
Source: Wausau School District