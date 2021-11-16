WAUSAU – REI Engineering, Inc. recently added a new member to its team of professionals, REI announced today.

Shaun Carroll

Environmental and safety consultant Shaun Carroll’s primary responsibilities include assisting clients with safety/environmental audits, OSHA compliance, air permits, hazardous waste, storm water, wastewater discharge, EPCRA compliance, spill prevention, control and countermeasure plans and other environmental and safety needs.

Carroll is also a member of REI’s emergency spill response team.

Carroll obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in chemistry and professional forensic science from Carroll University in Waukesha. He is an OSHA HAZWOPER trained hazmat technician emergency responder and is certified as a first responder.

He has more than five years of experience working in chemical laboratories and is experienced in the cleanup and disposal of hazardous materials. Much of Carroll’s experience and knowledge was established while working for Covance and the Wisconsin State Lab of Hygiene in Madison.