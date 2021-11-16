Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Neil and Kori Monicke announce the birth of their son Kieryn Joseph, born at 4:57 p.m. Nov. 8, 2021. Kieryn weighed 6 pounds.

Tucker and Samantha Diedrich announce the birth of their son Trevor Alan, born at 7:04 a.m. Nov. 2, 2021. Trevor weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce.

Ryan and Ashley Eggers announce the birth of their son Harrison James, born at 8:28 p.m. Nov. 1, 2021. Harrison weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces.

Gunner and Samantha Quast announce the birth of their son Beau Gunner, born at 12:29 p.m. Nov. 5, 2021. Beau weighed 8 pounds.

Floyd and Allison Dean announce the birth of their son Everett Matthew John, born at 12:02 p.m. Nov. 3, 2021. Everett weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces.

Lucas and Martina Hannemann announce the birth of their son Gavin Walter, born Nov. 10, 2021. Gavin weighed 6 pounds, 3 ounces.