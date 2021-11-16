WAUSAU – Wausau West High School students Ella Lambrecht and Ayla Trollop have been recognized as Academic All-State honorees for the fall 2021 girls’ golf season, the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin announced recently.

Lambrecht and Trollop are “student-athletes who served as great examples for others, proving that academic and athletic success are not mutually exclusive,” Brian Miller, athletic director at Wausau West, said in a news release.



Students are nominated by GCAW member coaches if they meet the following criteria:

1) A cumulative grade point average of at least 3.25.

2) Participation in at least 75 percent of their team’s varsity matches.

3) Are in grades 10-12.

During the fall season for the girls, 393 girls from 99 high schools have been honored for maintaining high academic standards in the classroom while competing in varsity golf, the coaches’ association said. The average cumulative GPA of this year’s honorees is 3.850.