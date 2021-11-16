Wausau Pilot & Review

The Wisconsin Football Coaches Association announced its All-State teams, Players of the Year, and Assistant Coach of the Year awards for 2021 on Tuesday, with numerous area honorees.

Colby’s Robbie Smazal was named the WFCA Assistant Coach of the Year after helping the Hornets reach the WIAA Division 6 state championship game, which will be held Thursday. Colby plays Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs at 1 p.m. at Camp Randall Stadium.

A total of 13 area players earned all-state honors, with three being named to the first team of the Small School squad and three more on the 8-Player All-State team.

Stevens Point Pacelli senior running back Brycen Cashin, and Colby senior defensive end Andrew Jeske and senior inside linebacker Brent Jeske were first-team choices.

Cashin rushed for 2,055 yards and 36 touchdowns, and caught 12 passes for 283 yards and three scores for Pacelli, which won the Central Wisconsin Conference Small Division title. Cashin was the CWC Small Offensive Player of the Year.

Andrew Jeske has 15 quarterback sacks and Brent Jeske has six heading into the D-6 state title game Thursday, leading a Hornets’ defense that has allowed just 104 points in 13 games this year.

Earning honorable mention from the area on the Small School team were Amherst senior Sawyer Stuczynski at both offensive and defensive line, Amherst senior wide receiver Ian Hall, and Edgar senior defensive back Everet Brehm.

The Valley Football Association players earned honorable mention honors on the Large School team: Wisconsin Rapids junior running back Leo Brostowitz, Stevens Point quarterback Riley Warzynski, and Wausau West senior running back Colton Geurink.

Warzynski, the VFA Offensive Player of the Year, threw for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns, with just three interceptions, as Stevens Point tied with Wisconsin Rapids and Wausau West for the VFA title.

Brostowitz rushed for 1,740 yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 7.6 yards per carry for Rapids, and Geurink ran for 1,446 yards and 17 scores for West.

Wausau Newman Catholic, winner of the WIAA 8-player state championship last weekend against Luck, had three players earn all-state honors with quarterback Conner Krach and wide receiver Jacob Pfiffner earning first-team selections and inside linebacker Josh Klement being an honorable mention choice.

Athens defensive back Cooper Diedrich was also a first-team pick on the 8-Player team.

Franklin quarterback Myles Burkett was chosen as the Large School Offensive Player of the Year. He passed for a state-best 3,151 yards and 33 touchdowns, with just two interceptions, as Franklin will play in the Division 1 state final Friday against Sun Prairie and Isaac Hamm, the Large School Defensive Player of the Year. The Cardinals’ defensive end has 67 tackles, including 16 for loss and eight quarterback sacks this year.

Lake Country Lutheran quarterback Luke Haertle was named the Small School Offensive Player of the Year as he threw for 1,882 yards and 31 touchdowns, and ran for 397 yards and four TDs.

The Small School Defensive Player of the Year is St. Croix Central defensive lineman Carson Hinzman, who had 54 tackles and 16 tackles for loss. He is a two-way first-team selection for the second-straight season and a first-team pick on the offensive line for the third year in a row.

