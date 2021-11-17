On Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Sasha Everett, Communications Director, from the Merrill company “In The Lite Electric” presented twenty-five Denny’s gift cards to the “Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee” group at Denny’s. The company is celebrating their 20th year in business and is completing 20 “Acts of Kindness”. The gift cards are their 16th Act of Kindness and is one way they could thank our Veterans for their service and sacrifice for our country.

The gift cards will be given to Veterans and their spouses to have a meal at Denny’s over the holiday season. This will be a part of the groups ongoing meals program for Veterans in need.

The Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group meets at the Denny’s restaurant in Rothschild and consists of over 560 Veterans. The group offers information of interest to Veterans and support for each other. The group meets every Wednesday from 10am to 11:30am and all Veterans are welcome. Just grab a chair and say hello! Like us on Facebook.

In The Lite Electric is a full- service electrical contractor specializing in residential and commercial projects and proudly serves North-Central Wisconsin. For more information contact 715-432-1227 or info@inthelitellc.com

Story courtesy of Mike Heilmann