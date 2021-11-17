By Shereen Siewert

A plea hearing for one of three suspects charged in connection with the December 2020 shooting death of a 20-year-old Marshfield man has been delayed for scheduling reasons, according to online court records.

Jared Carl, 20, faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide, taking and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent, resisting or obstructing an officer and possession of THC with intent to deliver, all in connection with Christian Schauer’s death. The victim’s body was discovered Dec. 29 in a rural area by a fur trapper.

Early in the investigation, Carl claimed his father, Shawn Carl, shot Schauer. But police and prosecutors ultimately turned their attention to Jared Carl and a co-defendant, Audrey Benson, who they say lured Schauer to a remote area on false pretenses after Jared Carl said there was a “price on the victim’s head.”

Benson, of Marshfield, also faces charges of first-degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, in addition to charges of hiding a corpse and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Jared Carl was set to appear Wednesday in Marathon County Circuit Court for a plea hearing, signaling a deal is in place in the case. That hearing was called off and a new date has been set for Dec. 21.