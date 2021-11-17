WAUSAU – Two area Rotary Clubs recently raised nearly $4,000 for Good News Project by collecting old laptops, Chromebooks, MacBooks, cellphones and smartphones on Nov. 12 and 13 during E-Cycling Days.

Rotarians representing The Rotary Club of Wausau and Wausau Early Birds Rotary Club collected 595 laptops at a value of roughly $3,500. In addition, they collected 263 cellphones at a value of nearly $400.

Good News Project will use the money to help buy a new sanitizing machine for the organization’s Health Equipment Lending Program, which distributes wheelchairs, walkers, bath benches and other vital home health equipment to those in need throughout central Wisconsin.