Marilynn M. Steffen

Marilynn M. Steffen, 85, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Sunday, November 14.

Marilynn was born May 28, 1936, to Harvey and Margaret (Voelske) Steffen. She lived her entire life in Wausau, graduating from Wausau Senior High School in 1954. She was employed as a head cashier at Wisconsin Public Service for 42 years, retiring in 1996. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Wausau, where she enjoyed volunteering wherever needed – the Church Council, Mother’s Club, the office and countless other projects. She was very proud of her membership in the Senior Bell Choir and looked forward to helping the Junior Bell choir rehearse each week.

Marilynn was devoted to her family, providing hours of care when needed, a listening ear, and a steady stream of witty comments. She loved telling stories about her family history. A lifelong learner, she often took classes in areas of interest, and enjoyed nature, fishing, watercolor painting and going up north. She was known for her poetry composed for special occasions. Her adventurous spirit took her on trips to many parts of the world.

Marilynn was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Harvey and her niece, Cynthia. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Maralyn, nephews Randall (Ann) Steffen and David Steffen, and niece Lisa Steffen, all of Shawano. She is further survived by great nephews, Jacob, Nathan and Seth Kuszewski and Scott (Rachel) and Ryan Steffen, great nieces Caytlin and Rachel Kuszewski, cousins, and countless special friends.

A special thank you from the family to Pastor Phil Schneider and Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services for their loving care of Marilynn.

Funeral will be 11:00 am Tuesday, November 23 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Wausau, with visitation from 9:00 am – 11:00 am at the church. Interment will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery. Brainard Funeral Home of Wausau is assisting the family. www.BrainardFuneral.com

The family asks that memorials be directed to the music program at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ or your charity of choice.

Grant R. Hoenisch

Grant R. Hoenisch died November 15, 2021. He was born to Ernest and Rosemarie on March 9, 1964. He will be laid to rest with a family service at a later date.

Grant is survived by his mother; daughter, Kate; sister, Linda; brothers, Greg, Randy and Todd; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family requests any memorials be given to the Marathon County Humane Society.

George “Wes” Hall, III

George “Wes” Hall, III, of Wausau, left us too soon on November 5, 2021.

George Wesley Hall, III was born November 5, 1956 in Duluth, Minnesota to the late George Wesley Hall, II and Beverly Jean (Fusco) Hall. Wes was an adventurous person and lived a very active life. He enjoyed many things in life, especially boats, motorcycles, fast cars, and music. Wes loved animals and watching a good movie. More than anything, he loved his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids.

Wes is survived by his daughter Amy Lynn Hall (Mark A. Vicenteno) and son Michael Todd Hall; grandchildren Briana, Ellise, Gianni, Natalie, and Mykayla; great grandchildren Elijah and Amyah; sisters Wendi Hall O’Malley and Laurie Hall Mages; former wife Patty Hall; great family friend Delores Wanta; and his canine companions Zeus and Apollo. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A gathering to celebrate Wes’s life will be held Saturday, November 20, 2021 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Brainard Funeral Home’s Wausau Chapel, 522 Adams Street, Wausau. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending memorials to Wes’s family.

Virginia M. Reissmann

Virginia Mae Reissmann, 86, of Wausau, died on November 12, 2021, at Our House Senior Living Memory Care in Wausau. Virginia was born on January 2, 1935, in Antigo to William and Sylvia (Berglund) Johnson.

Virginia attended school in Wausau. While primarily a homemaker, she also worked as a certified nursing assistant at North Central Health Care for disabled adults until her retirement in 2000.

Virginia was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses in 1959. Her faith was very important to her. She took seriously the privilege and responsibility to share her hope for the future with others.

On May 10, 1951, she married Hartwell Jorstad Jr. He preceded her in death on February 4, 1965. She married Albert Reissmann on October 15, 1965. He preceded her in death on May 20, 2020.

Virginia is survived by her five children, Russel (Bonnie) Jorstad of Edgerton, Patrick (Sheila) Jorstad of Merrill, Jonathan Reissmann of Wausau, Linda (Van) Cass of Marathon, and Cindy (William) Hazelquist of Appleton. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, her sisters-in-law, Karen Reissmann and Mary Sorenson along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Virginia was preceded in death by her siblings, Lee Johnson, Lyle (Sylvia) Johnson, Betty (Clifford) Tietz, and Loretta (Ervin) Seidler.

A private family service will be held. The service will be live-streamed for immediate viewing, and recorded for future viewing and may be found on the funeral home website, under the obituary.

Clarence “Buzz” Marschall

Clarence “Buzz” Marschall, 99, of Wausau, died peacefully Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Cedar Creek Manor, Kronenwetter, with his wife, Helen, of 72 years at his side. He died exactly two months short of his 100th birthday which was always his goal.

Clarence was born January 10, 1922 to Rudolph and Selma (Seehafer) Marschall in Ross City, IA. He was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church of Wausau. Clarence married Delores Mechelke in 1942 and together had a son, Gerry. He was drafted in the Army and served our country in the Battle of the Bulge in WWII. On May 7, 1949 he was united in marriage to Helen Seefeld at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in the town of Berlin.

He began working at Menasha Paper Corp. and after 42 years retired from James River. He coordinated the retiree employee dinners at the Labor Temple for many years. He was President of the Marathon County Labor Council from 1960-1964 and was instrumental in establishing the Battle of the Bulge Memorial at the Marathon County Courthouse where a “Laying of the Wreath” ceremony is held each December to honor the Veterans. He was privileged to take the Never Forgotten Honorary Flight to Washington, DC. At the age of 87 he received his honorary high school diploma from Wausau East High School. For many years he would give talks about WWII to the history classes at DC Everest and Horace Mann schools.

Clarence built his own home where he and Helen resided until a couple months before moving to Cedar Creek. He was able to fix just about anything and you could always find him outside tinkering around in the garage or working in his yard.

He is survived by his wife, Helen; children, Gerry Marschall, Mary (Mark) Stubbe, Terri (Larry) Johnson, Stuart (fiancé, Lisa Niesen) Marschall; grandchildren, Kimberley, Kelley, Ashley, Shannon, Brendon, Mitchel and Madeline; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Virginia Roche and many other relatives and friends.

Clarence was preceded in death by his parents; great-grandchild, baby Stephen; siblings, Earl (Vera) Marschall, Melvin (Alice) Marschall and brother-in-law, Thomas Roche.

The family would like to thank Linda and the staff at Cedar Creek Manor for their compassionate care of dad during his stay and to their special neighbors, Mike and Linda for all their kindness and care while they lived at their home.

In lieu of flowers, please direct all donations to Trinity Lutheran Church.

Funeral will be at 11:00am Friday, November 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church of Wausau, with visitation from 9-11:00am at the church. Military honors will be performed, and Interment will be in the Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Helke Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.helke.com

Arnold S. “Arnie” Baumann Jr.

Arnold S. “Arnie” Baumann Jr., 79, Weston, died Tuesday November 16, 2021, at home under the care of his family and Heartland Hospice.

He was born July 3, 1942, in Wausau, son of the late Arnold Sr. and Pauline (Rosentreter) Baumann. On November 5, 1988, he married Rebecca Klinner at Mount Olive Lutheran Church. She preceded him in death December 31, 2003.

Prior to his retirement, Arnie was a longtime employee of the Marathon County Highway Department. After his “retirement” Arnie was employed with the town of Weston a town supervisor, recently retiring “again”. Arnie was involved at his church, St. John Lutheran as an Elder and in various other capacities through the years. Among his favorite pastimes he enjoyed yardwork and gardening.

Survivors include two children, Haley (Jesse) Anderson, Athens, Jordan Baumann, Weston; three grandchildren, Keagan, Rebekah and Colton; two brothers, Hilmar (Rosemary) Baumann, Wausau, Harlan (Phyllis) Baumann, Weston; two sisters, Diana (Gary) Rux, Ringle, Sondra Radtke, Rib Mountain; Mother-in-law, Vivian Klinner, Wausau; sister-in-law, Tammy Klinner; his significant other, Kitty Geringer; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Besides his parents and wife, Becky, he was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Ronald & Dianna Baumann and a brother-in-law, Ed Radtke.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday November 22, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church,164923 County Road Z, Wausau. Rev. John Stransky will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church. Visitation will begin on Monday at 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John Lutheran Church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Linda K. Bordeau

Linda K. Bordeau, 84, Wausau, died Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Mount View Care Center.

She was born August 8, 1937 in Nebraska, daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Baker. On September 7, 1957 she married Robert “Bob” Bordeau in Washington D.C. and he preceded her in death on October 24, 2010.

Linda was a homemaker and enjoyed listening to Elvis music and cheering on the Green Bay Packers. She loved horseback riding and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Survivors include her children, Kirk Bordeau, Traci Nowicki, Michele Bordeau, Dana Bordeau, Joelle and David Crane; grandchildren, Angela Bordeau, Danielle Pocock, Miranda Anderson, Alicia Garduno, Joshua and Michael Berger, Christopher, Bethany and Jessica Swenson, Jennifer Albright, Megan Whitman and Adam Crane.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

Memorial services will be 4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Visitation will be Saturday from Noon until the time of services all at the Sixth Street funeral home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Todd A. Schwantes

Todd A. Schwantes, 55, Wausau, died Friday, November 12, 2021 at his home.

He was born April 24, 1966 in Wisconsin, son of Clara (Smazal) Schwantes and the late Larry Schwantes. On August 8, 1987 he married Amy Bialkowsky in Wausau, she preceded him in death on August 8, 2007.

Todd worked as a welder at Imperial Industries. He enjoyed attending car shows and working on cars, he was especially proud of his 2016 Dodge Challenger. He also enjoyed cookouts with family and friends.

Survivors include his children, Amanda (Austin Schneider) Oleson, Samantha (Brett-Aaron) Keen and Nathanial Schwantes; mother, Clara Schwantes; siblings, Virgil Smazal, Darrell (Barb) Smazal, Wendy (Brian) Socha and Vicki (Jim) Weber; many other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father and wife.

Visitation will be 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Friday, November 19, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Robert Zastrow

May the good Lord bless and keep him til we meet again.

Robert Zastrow, a.k.a. Uncle Bob, took his last breath on November 15, 2021. It’s hard to believe that a man who could seemingly fix everything had not found a way to fix the human body.

There was always a new “Uncle Bob story” to hear. Now, his loved ones will have to rely on re-telling the old stories to keep his memory alive. He never thought of himself as special in any way. He was just a man. He saw every life experience as a tool to learn and grow. It was him living these experiences that provided the “Uncle Bob stories.” The houses he designed and built. The tractor he built. The car he designed and built. The kayak he built when he took up water sports. The dark room he built in his house when he took up photography. When he took up archery, he and his brother-in-law organized the Rib Mountain Archery Club, known today as Rib Mountain Bowmen. These stories made him special to us.

Born and raised in Wausau, WI, the only son of six children: Marian (David Bye), Maxine, Amy (Colby Bentz), Florence (Wesley Muelver), Robert, and Eleanor “Ellie” (David Hase), born to Max and Elsie (Schmidt) Zastrow. Ellie is the only surviving member. Bob had his first job at the age of ten. He was a debt collector for a local retailer. He would pedal his bike around the area to collect payments. It was important to keep his bike in running order; so important he didn’t notice the neighbor girl riding her bike back and forth in front of the family home while he worked on his. It wasn’t until he was in his 90’s that Bob realized that maybe the neighbor girl was trying to get his attention.

Bob attended elementary school through the eighth grade. He then enrolled in the trade school (technical institute), which related more to his areas of interest. He worked for Marathon Electric until he enlisted in the Army in 1941. At some point he was stationed in the Southwest United States. He grew to love that area and owned property there for decades until he was unable to make the trip safely alone. When Bob was sent overseas during World War II, he was a member of the Army bridge builders stationed in Western Europe. He helped keep the U.S. military moving. After returning home, he took a job with the Iron Works until he was hired at Silbernagels and Sons (SNE). He had found his niche. Designing, creating and earning a wage was perfect. He worked there until his retirement.

He was a member of Rib Mountain Lutheran Church. He was active in the church choir and used his draftsman and carpentry skills in the construction of the altar and fellowship hall. Robert Zastrow wore many hats. He was a son, a brother and an uncle to family. He was a carpenter. An electrician. A draftsman. A mechanic. A plumber. A photographer. An engineer. And, he had the creative mind to apply them all to help himself, his friends and family of 13 nieces and nephews through life. He was a man of few words with unmeasurable love for family, friends and nature.

Bob’s life was one of learning. Always curious, he took every opportunity to learn. What he couldn’t learn one way, he would research and find another way. May be Uncle Bob is now wondering how heaven works.

Don’t mourn for me; miss me a little, but let me go.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 19, 2021 at Rib Mountain Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau. Visitation will be Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services all at the church.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Lois A. Irick

Lois A. Irick, 84, Wausau, died peacefully Nov 12, 2021, at Willowbrook Point Senior Living in Stevens Point. She put up a good fight against her dementia/Alzheimer’s right up to the end.

She was born July 19, 1937, in Arcadia, WI. She graduated from Arcadia High School.

She married the father of her children, Kenneth Malpert and the family lived in Deshler and Lodgepole NE before moving to Birnamwood WI in 1970 due to Kenneth’s ministry. Lois and her daughters moved to Wausau in the late 70’s where she worked at the Health Care Center and then later for Irick Studio where she met and married Doug Irick in 1980. Lois drove school bus for Laidlaw for many years. She was a shuttle driver for Kocourek Chevrolet for several years and later retired from Aging & Disability as a nutrition driver.

Survivors include one son, Rod (Sharon) Malpert, Ringle, WI, 2 daughters Cindy Curran Waynesville, NC, Renee (Dennis) Klockziem, Wausau and 1 brother Richard Krackow, Arcadia She is also survived by her stepchildren Mary Anne Irick, Deerfield, Julie Taylor Brookfield, OH, and Patrick Irick, Centralia WA, 7 grandchildren Brad (Heather) and Adam Malpert, Jeremy Curran, Jenny (Buddy) Huckabee, Payton and Carrie Schroeder. 10 great-grandchildren and one on the way in May. ‘Lois’ special kitties Littl’ Bit and Squirt miss her dearly.’ We all know they were the reason she kept going…

Lois was preceded in death by her first husband Kenneth Malpert and her second husband Doug Irick, her parents Henry & Esther Krackow and 2 brothers Lyle and Glen Krackow, stepchildren, Celeste Moore, Catherine Irick, Mark Irick, Claude Irick, Theresa White, and her former son in law Don LaBelle who was her caretaker for many years. A special thanks to the caregivers at Willowbrook in Point that helped make Mom’s final journey peaceful.

A Memorial Service will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday November 27, 2021, at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau. Visitation will be from 1pm until the time of services at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Patrick J. Ruplinger

Patrick James Ruplinger, 36, Mosinee, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born June 6, 1985 in Wausau, the son of Deacon Gordon and Mary (O’Malley) Ruplinger. On November 10, 2007, he married Analisa Marie Aldridge in the town of Hull.

Patrick was a 2003 graduate of Marathon High School. Among his favorite pastimes, he enjoyed gaming with his cousins and was an avid reader of science fiction. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially with his son, Ethan, going to the movies, fishing or just being together.

Patrick will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include, his wife, Analisa and son, Ethan, of Mosinee; his parents, Deacon Gordon and Mary Ruplinger, Marathon; four siblings, Andy (Kelley) Ruplinger, Sun Prairie, Amy (Brian) Pond, Wisconsin Rapids, Paul (Amanda) Ruplinger, Cottage Grove and Julie (Mitchell) Badham, Mosinee; his paternal grandmother, Verna Ruplinger, Marathon; his maternal grandfather, Ken O’Malley, King, WI; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tom and Deb Aldridge, Kronenwetter; two sisters-in-law, Katlin (Braden) Anderson, Kronenwetter and Melissa (Andrew) Collins, Appleton; 15 nieces and nephews; and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Melvin Ruplinger; and his maternal grandmother, Kate O’Malley.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Kronenwetter. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the church and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Ernest “Chuck” Stankowski

Ernest “Chuck” Stankowski, 59, Wausau passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

He was born February 2, 1962, in Wausau, son of the late Ernest and Mary (Osterbrink) Stankowski. On June 23, 1984, he married Donna J. Werkheiser at St. Paul Catholic Church, Mosinee. They later divorced but remained friends.

For almost 29 years Chuck worked at Wausau Window and Wall Systems and later went to work for NORLEN Incorporated for 5 plus years. Some of his favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing; especially on the Monday night league and watching the Green Bay Packers. Family was very important to Chuck, and he valued the time he spent with his children, nieces, nephews and friends.

Survivors include his children, Zachary Stankowski, Aniwa and Brianna (Chad) Borman, Holland, MN, two grandchildren, Kayli and Rysley Borman, his beloved ex-wife, Donna Stankowski, his siblings, Diane Jensen, Golden, CO; Frank (Tina), Weston; Raymond (Sharon), Wausau; Joe (Karen), Amherst; Gene (Cindy), Schofield; Linda Lepak, Weston; Roger (Mary), Marathon; Randy (Melody), Wausau; Christine “Tina” (Rick) Lang, Wausau; Jeff (Jeanette), Marathon; brother- in-law, Ron Lepak; sister-in-law Wanda Stankowski; sister-in-law Pam Stankowski; and many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Ronnie, one brother- in-law, Roger Jensen and two nephews, Jeremy and James Stankowski.

Memorial services will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, November 19, 2021, at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon. The Rev. Brent Moody will officiate. Private family burial will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, Halder. Visitation will be held on Friday from 3:00 p.m. until the time of services all at the Marathon funeral home. There will be a rosary service at 5:30 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Kong Mong Thao

Kong Mong Thao, 43, Wausau, died Friday, November 5, 2021 at home following a brief illness.

He was born December 13, 1977 in Thailand, son of Samson Vue Thao and the late Ruth Xiong Thao.

Among his favorite pastimes, he loved gaming and reading.

Survivors include, his father, Samson; and 14 siblings, Pa Nhia (Tong) Thao, Long Thao, Xeng (Sai) Thao, Sher (Mai See Xiong) Thao, Chang (Ia) Thao, Vang Thao, Chua (Vang) Yang, Zer (Lisa Vang) Thao, Lei (Ytieng) Lor, Susan Thao, Tang Thao, Seth Meng (Lai Lia) Thao, Jay (Molly) Thao and Malinda Thao.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau. Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

Robert M. Maeck

Robert M. Maeck, 79, Wausau, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021.

He was born February 24, 1942 in Wausau, son of the late Martin and Bernadine (Goeden) Maeck.

Survivors include his brother, Thomas (Jolene) Maeck, Rosemount, MN; and four nieces and nephews, Ashley Eppert, Kaitlin (Tim) Radmacher, Justin (Kayla) Maeck and Jordan (Hannah) Maeck.

A committal service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Memorial Chapel Mausoleum, Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Joyce C. Normand

Joyce Carol Normand, Wausau, passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021, under the care of Hospice at Mountain Terrace Senior Living.

She was born on July 30, 1927 in Illinois, daughter of the late Harry and Hazel (Zweck) Wunsch. On September 6, 1966, she married Joseph Normand Jr. in Waukegan, IL. He preceded her in death on May 7, 1995.

For many years, Joyce worked at Marathon Battery and Marathon Rubber. She later became a homemaker where her true passion in life was her family. Her favorite pastimes included casino runs (where she was given the nickname of Trouble), spending time with her grandchildren, and enjoying polka music.

Survivors include her son, Joseph Lee (Shellie) Normand III, daughter-in-law, Barbara Smart, granddaughter, Ryleigh Jo Normand, grandson, Justin Smart, step-grandson, Michael (Jenna) Drews, two great grandchildren, Brody and Teagan Smart, and two great step-grandchildren, Jaiden and Jace Drews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence Wunsch, twin sisters, Joan (Jack) Ryan, and Jean (Al) Gentile, and son, Laurence Smart.

The family would like to extend great appreciation to the staff of Applegate Terrace and Mountain Terrace for the loving care provided to Joyce over the years. In addition, special thanks to Aspirus Hospice for their emotional support and comforting care of Joyce during her end-of-life journey.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 – 4:00 pm on Thursday, November 18 at John J Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Avenue, Schofield WI. Visitation will run from 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm with a service to follow from 3:30 pm – 4:00 pm.

Ruth Y. Larson

Ruth Y. Larson, 70, of Mattoon, died unexpectedly on Monday, November 15, 2021 at her home.

Ruth was born on April 19, 1951 in Polar, the daughter of the late George and Lettie (Verhagen) Leiskau.

On September 2, 1967, Ruth was united in marriage to Hans Larson Jr. in Mattoon. He preceded her in death on October 24, 2014.

Ruth worked in home health care, a job she truly loved. She enjoyed watching classic television shows and doing crafts. Family was very important to Ruth and she especially enjoyed the time spent with her grandchildren.

Ruth is survived by her children, Linda (Charles) Benner of Wisconsin Rapids, Kelvin (Dejon) Larson, of Mountain, Dan (Jeannie) Larson, of Birnamwood, Rebecca Osborn, of Mattoon and Carl (Amy) Larson, of Mattoon; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Henry (Donna) Leiskau and Thomas Weir; eight sisters, Dorothy Richling, Ida Schaffer, Lila Boyd, Sophia (Richard) Henke Sr., Beverly Faust, Bonnie Henke, Connie (Virgil) Adkins and Denise (Dale) Mekash as well as many other relatives and friends.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a daughter, Vickie Omernick; a brother, George Leiskau and a sister, Lettie Joyce Weir.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood. Rev. Robert Hess will preside. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, town of Hutchins. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9a.m until the time of service at the funeral home.

Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com

Violette M. Clark

Violette Mae Clark, age 86, died on November 11, 2021.

Jim and Vi were high school sweethearts and married on September 3, 1955 in Birnamwood, WI.

Vi is survived by her husband of 66 years James Clark and three children: son Jeff (Lena) Clark, grandchildren Haley and Polly (Nathan) Potratz. Daughter Carri (John) Feldmeier, grandchildren Jason (Dana) and Nikki. Daughter Kelly (David) Schultz, grandchild Rachel (Youa Kua Xiong). Greatgrandchildren Gabriel Potratz and Lucas Feldmeier.

Vi was born on May 24,1935 in Ringle to Herbert and Dora Kurth Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Lillian Carter and two brothers Herbert Kurth Jr. and Kenneth Kurth.

She loved to sew, read, camp, and do crafts. Vi was very active in her church as one of the founding members of Redeemer Lutheran Church, she taught 6th grade Catechism, was the first President of the Ladies Aid, and was an active member of multiple church committees. She used her sewing skills to make the alter, baptismal, and pastoral paraments.

Vi and Jim spent winters camping at Katherine’s Landing in Arizona and Bull Shoals in Arkansas. They also held an annual September camping trip to Potawatomi with a good group of friends featuring Vi’s potato pancakes front and center.

The family would like to thank Mary Juedes, Char Bendickson, Jane Schulz, Brenda Deland, and Shirley Bungert along with the team at Aspirus Palliative Care for their compassionate service. A special thanks to Pastor Franzo for years of weekly in-home devotions and end of life spiritual guidance for the whole family. We would also like to extend our gratitude to our friends and neighbors for their love and support.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to Redeemer Lutheran Church Weston.

Services will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Weston. Visitation for friends and family will start at 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Franzo.

John J. Buettgen Funeral Home is assisting family at this time. Online condolences may be expressed at HonorOne.com

Cecil H. Thurs

Cecil Henry Thurs died October 15, 2021 at Wausau Manor, under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice. Cecil was born at the Old St. Mary’s Hospital in Wausau, to Henry and Sadie (Ristau) on April 3, 1930.

Cecil lived his entire life here in Marathon County.

He attended the little country school through 8th grade. On October 17, 1954 he married Bertha Mae Fuhr. They had one child, Greg Thurs.

Cecil held many jobs including driving school bus and a milk truck. In addition, Cecil farmed the original family farm until 2003, when he sold it and moved into town. It was a difficult move for him, giving up many of his outdoor activities and especially his beloved John Deere tractor, circa 1945.

Cecil enjoyed snowmobiling, three wheeling, and his various collections. Cecil also enjoyed polka music. He was a devoted father, supporting his son Greg in all his ventures. Cecil was a familiar face to many of Greg’s theatre family. His quiet yet steady manner was an unmistakable presence at Wausau Community Theatre events and shows.

Cecil is preceded in death by his parents, his wife and infant brother. He is survived by his loving son, Greg (Larry), various nieces and nephews and a wide circle of friends.

A celebration of Cecil’s life will be held Sunday, November 21 at Wausau Community Theatre building at 136 Summer Street, Schofield. Friends may call between 2 and 4 pm.