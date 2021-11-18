Wausau Pilot & Review

Close your eyes, and this week’s featured cocktail will transport you to a crisp night around a crackling fire, roasting marshmallows for s’mores. But as a delicious martini, the S’moretini is a step beyond. This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club created by Penny Borchardt.

S’moretini

1/2 oz. Chocolate or vanilla vodka

2 oz. Chocolate liqueur

2 oz. Cream

Chocolate syrup

Graham crackers

Marshmallow, for garnish

To create this drink, drizzle chocolate onto the rim of a martini glass and dip in crushed graham crackers. Measure the liquids into a shaker to combine, then pour into the prepared glass. Garnish with a marshmallow, then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.