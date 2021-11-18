Danny M. Price, 40, of Weston. Nov. 17, 2021: Repeated sexual assault of the same child, causing a child to view or listen to a sexual activity

Wausau Pilot & Review

  • Aaron Ebensperger, 36, of Wausau. Nov. 18, 2021: Fleeing an officer, resisting or obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, fraud on a gas station, bail jumping
  • Andre Williams, 35, of Wausau. Nov. 18, 2021: Possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, bail jumping
  • Barbara J. Maloney, 41, of Wausau. Nov. 16, 2021: Bail jumping
  • Brad J. Fowler, 40, of Weston. Nov. 15, 2021: Burglary, possession of methamphetamine, resisting or obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping
  • Cheng Chang, 35, of Wausau. Nov. 15, 2021: Bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Cynthia M. Freda, 34, of Wausau. Nov. 15, 2021: Possession of amphetamine with intent to deliver, manufacture or deliver Schedule I, II narcotics; manufacture or deliver amphetamine; maintaining a drug trafficking place; possession of Schedule IV drugs with intent to deliver, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of cocaine
  • Danny M. Price, 40, of Weston. Nov. 17, 2021: Repeated sexual assault of the same child, causing a child to view or listen to a sexual activity
  • Jamie L. Kalson, 42, of Wausau. Nov. 11, 2021: Take and drive a vehicle without the owner’s consent, theft, resisting or obstructing an officer, bail jumping
  • Timothy P. Redmond, 36, of Arpin. Nov. 15, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC, bail jumping
  • Terrell L. Smith, 27, of Kronenwetter. Nov. 17, 2021: Strangulation and suffocation, battery, bail jumping
  • WANTED: Talise G. Matchopatow, 23. Arrest warrant issued Nov. 11, 2021: Bail jumping, battery
  • Stephan J. Kohl, 52, of Wausau. Nov. 16, 2021: OWI causing injury, hit and run causing injury, bail jumping
  • WANTED: Shawn McFann, 21, of Wausau. Arrest warrant issued Nov. 12, 2021: Bail jumping, retail theft
  • Ronald Coleman, 52, of Wausau. Nov. 12, 2021: First-degree recklessly endangering safety, bail jumping, possession of cocaine
  • Parnell D. Brown, 36, of Wausau. Nov. 15, 2021: Possession of methamphetamine, operating while revoked
  • John L. Schultz, 19, of Wausau. Nov. 11, 2021: Bail jumping