WAUSAU – After a months-long nationwide search, the Marathon County Public Library has found new leadership.

MCPL’s Board of Trustees has selected Leah Giordano as the library’s new director. Giordano accepted the position and officially started in the role on Nov. 15, the library said this week. Giordano had served as the library’s interim director since May 20. Its former director Ralph Illick resigned his post in May after an investigation into improper workplace behavior and a hostile work environment.

“Leah brings with her a sincere passion for our library, a commitment to serve the patrons and the community, and has many new ideas on how to move the library forward,” said Sharon Hunter, MCPL Board of Trustees president in a news release. “We are very excited that she has accepted the position and is willing to continue to serve the library.”

Giordano is a native of Detroit, Michigan. She graduated from Oakland University with a Bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations and from Wayne State University with a Master’s degree in library and information science.

Prior to stepping into the role of MCPL’s interim director, Giordano served as the organization’s library services manager. Before relocating to Wausau in 2014, she worked as the assistant manager of the Detroit Public Library and as a reference librarian at the Eastpointe Memorial Library in Eastpointe, Michigan.

“During my time in the Greater Wausau area, I have developed a deep fondness for our community and built excellent relationships with the library staff. As director, I will be able to do even more to enhance the educational and cultural experiences of the people who live here and keep the library moving in a positive direction,” Giordano said in the release.

MCPL has nine locations in Marathon County: Athens, Edgar, Hatley, Marathon City, Mosinee, Rothschild, Spencer, Stratford and Wausau.



