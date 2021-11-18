There are several contributing factors to Wisconsin’s current worker shortage crisis, but one component is inadequate childcare. In fact, lack of access to childcare has become a significant barrier to employment, leaving potential workers on the sidelines and ultimately causing adverse economic consequences. While childcare is a family issue, it is also a business issue and has a significant impact on how Wisconsinites work, or whether they work at all.

WEDA’s legislative and policy priorities include efforts to grow Wisconsin’s labor force, and that includes initiatives to increase access to quality childcare and strengthen the overall childcare industry. With that in mind, The Wisconsin Department of Children and Families and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation have partnered together to survey Wisconsin business leaders about how early child care and education impacts your organization.

The collected insights will help to shape a new grant program that will be made available in 2022 to support businesses and early care and education providers. There are no right or wrong answers and your feedback will remain completely anonymous.

Please complete the survey found here no later than Sunday, November 21, 2021. The survey should take about 10 minutes to complete.

If you have questions regarding how the results of this survey will be used, please contact wipdg@wisconsin.gov.