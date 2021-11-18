Wausau Pilot & Review

Wausau City Council Alderman Pat Peckham, who represents Dist. 1 on the city’s southeast side, announced he won’t run for a fourth term this spring.

Peckham represented the roughly 3,500-resident district since April 2016.

At 72, Peckham said he enjoyed his time on the council but plans to retire. He is the former news editor of The City Pages in Wausau and ran for office after he retired from his career in journalism.

Candidates interested in running for any of the 11 Wausau City Council districts can pick up nomination papers in December from the city clerk’s office at City Hall, 407 Grant St., Wausau. Nomination papers are due no later than 5 p.m. on the first Tuesday in January.

Peckham chairs the Airport Committee, the Bicycle-Pedestrian Advisory Committee and the Park and Recreation Committee. He is president of the Marathon County Park Commission and is a member of the Public Health and Safety Committee, the Plan Commission, the Transit Commission and the Wausau Policing Task Force.

The Dist. 1 alder told Wausau Pilot & Review that though he is currently dealing with some health issues, the decision not to seek another term was made some time ago.

“As I said to a friend a few days ago, there has not been a time when I regretted having to attend a city meeting or event,” Peckham said. “Leaving at this time will keep it that way.”