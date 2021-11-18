EAGLE RIVER – The Wausau Cyclones will take part in the Eagle River Junior Hockey Classic against the Oregon Tradesmen on Dec. 17 at The Dome in Eagle River.

“The team is looking forward to being a part of playing a regular season game at an arena with such outstanding history and unique atmosphere The Dome provides,” said Director of Business Operations Zach Serwe. The Dome is home to the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame and was the first indoor hockey arena built in Wisconsin in 1925.

Eagle River looks forward to the matchup as well.

“Eagle River is excited to host the NA3HL, the Cyclones and the Tradesman at our historic Eagle River Dome,” said Eagle River Recreation Association Board member Peter Anderson. “Bringing this level of hockey to Eagle River has been a goal of ours. We are also looking forward to seeing Eagle River Alumni Gunnar Schiffman make his return to The Dome.”

The puck drops at 7:10 p.m.

Tickets for the Eagle River Junior Hockey Classic are available at wausaucyclones.com.