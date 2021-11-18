Dear editor,

A public transportation system that does not keep their bus stops cleared of snow and ice and protected from the wind during a harsh northern Wisconsin winter speaks to the degree of importance given to the mobility needs of our elderly, disabled and poor residents.

A public transportation system that does not reach centers of employment opportunities and provide service around the clock prohibits economic stability for working and poor families and individuals.

A public transportation system that has been given a once in a lifetime opportunity through the American Rescue Plan funding to address these chronic inadequacies needs to act on the needs and grievances of the people most impacted and dependent on such support.

Addressing the needs of the most impacted will benefit the economy and well being of all residents throughout Marathon County.

Bruce Grau of Wausau

