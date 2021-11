Wausau Pilot & Review

CHIPPEWA FALLS – Kiara Hammond poured in 26 points to lead the D.C. Everest girls basketball team to a dominating 67-42 victory over Chippewa Falls in its 2021-22 season opener on Friday night at Chippewa Falls High School.

Braelyn Beiler hit three 3-pointers and added 14 points, and Kennedy Stowell chipped in 10 points for the Evergreens, which outscored Chippewa Falls by double digits in each half.

Ava Reuter had 15 points for Chippewa Falls (0-2).

D.C. Everest will play a nonconference game at Mosinee on Tuesday.

Evergreens 67, Cardinals 42

D.C. Everest 38 29 – 67

Chippewa Falls 25 17 – 42

D.C. EVEREST (67): Jenna Check 0 0-0 0, Braelyn Beiler 5 1-2 14, Katie Schulz 0 1-2 1, Kiara Hammond 11 4-6 26, Brianna Rux 0 0-0 0, Paisley Leszczmski 0 0-0 0, Riley Zuleger 2 1-4 5, Brenna Lehrke 1 0-0 2, Kennedy Stowell 5 0-0 10, Lauryn Wimmer 1 0-0 2, Abby Kislow 2 2-2 6, Ella Pavlovich 0 1-2 1. FG: 27. FT: 10-18. 3-pointers: 3 (Beiler 3). Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Zuleger. Record: 1-0.

CHIPPEWA FALLS (42): Ally Richardson 3 1-2 7, Maddy Bauer 0 4-10 4, Hanna Salter 2 2-2 6, Emily Hakes 0 0-0 0, Kayla Pabich 0 2-2 2, Camryn Fjelstad 0 0-0 0, Clare Matott 1 0-0 2, Abbi Nelson 1 0-1 2, Mady Baker 0 0-0 0, Shannon Lindner 0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Sandvig 1 0-0 2, Ava Reuter 6 0-0 15, Evyn Ruhe 0 0-0 0, Jordyn Forster 1 0-0 2. FG: 15. FT: 9-17. 3-pointers: 3 (Reuter 3). Fouls: 15. Fouled out: none. Record: 0-2.