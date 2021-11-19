Wausau Pilot & Review

Matthew Raduechel, John Muir Middle School Associate Principal, has been named the 2022 Wisconsin Associate Principal of the Year by the Association of Wisconsin School Administrators (AWSA), according to the Wausau School District.

During Raduechel’s 4 1/2 years at the school, he has focused on student safety and well being, school officials said. He helped create and build the school’s BRIDGE behavioral intervention program, which helps students in moments when emotions and behaviors can disrupt their learning. He has also become a certified restorative practice trainer through the International Institute of Restorative Practices.

Raduechel, along with the John Muir staff, also worked to ensure students receive an equitable and diverse educational experience.

He will be formally recognized at the Associate Principals Conference in January in Green Bay. He will also receive $1,000 for use on a project of his choice at John Muir. Raduechel will represent the state of Wisconsin at the National Principals Conference.