Wausau Pilot & Review

Mosinee School District classes are canceled next week due to an increasing number of COVID-19 cases, officials announced this week.

Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 22 and 23, will be treated as snow days and no virtual learning will take place.

Schools were already set to close Wednesday through Friday during the Thanksgiving holiday.

According to Mosinee’s COVID-19 dashboard, 178 cumulative cases have been reported since Sept. 1 among the district’s 1,980 students and 264 staff. As of Nov. 19, 48 students and 7 staff members are currently positive for the virus.