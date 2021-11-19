Wyatt Peterson

Wyatt Peterson, beloved son of Sheridan and Trisha Peterson, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021 in Wausau, Wisconsin. Loved by all who knew him, Wyatt shared the light of his goodness and kindness with those around him all through his 15-year mortal journey on the earth.

Wyatt was an immense blessing to his family from the very day he was miraculously brought into his parents’ lives at barely 6 months of age. Wyatt was born on April 26, 2006 where his grandparents began raising him. His brave grandmother, grandfather, and birth mother sought a better life for Wyatt (and his brother Gavin, who is just one year older). God used Lee Peterson, who would eventually become their new grandfather, to play the role of matchmaker to bring these two precious baby boys to Sheridan and Trisha. For years they had longed to have children to love, nurture, and raise up unto the Lord, and they were sealed as an eternal family in the Mesa, Arizona Temple on June 9th, 2007. A couple years later, Gavin and Wyatt were blessed with a special little sister, Kaylee, who is loved dearly by her two big brothers.

Wyatt loved people and loved being around them. He cared deeply about their feelings. He was compassionate, thoughtful, and champion of the underdog. He had a competitive spirit and was a natural athlete. He loved sports and recreation including football, wrestling, running, boxing, basketball, ultimate frisbee and fishing. He always enjoyed hanging out with his family in the game room–watching movies and sports, and wrestling with his dad and his brother. He was a prankster and loved to make people laugh.

Wyatt loved his extended family and enjoyed spending time with them so much that when given the choice between going to Disneyland or going to a family campout, he chose the family campout! He also enjoyed staying connected with his out-of-state cousins by playing video games and chatting with them online.

Wyatt’s parents, brother, sister, grandparents, 12 aunts, 12 uncles, 116 cousins, and many friends already miss him terribly. Although we feel a huge hole in our hearts, we know that Wyatt is in the Savior’s watchful, loving care, and we are so grateful to know that families are forever through God’s plan. We will forever treasure the 15 years we were blessed with Wyatt’s physical presence on the earth, and gratefully acknowledge that he will continue to be with us spiritually throughout our lives.

The funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 3 pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 5406 Rib Mountain Dr, Wausau, WI 54401.

Carol L. Brady

Carol Brady, 81, passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May 2019, Carol successfully battled the disease and enjoyed many special moments with her family and friends thanks to the excellent care she received from Dr. Sam Lubner of the University of Wisconsin’s Carbone Cancer Center.

She was born March 26, 1940 in Wausau, daughter of the late John and Vera (Kreilkamp) White. On August 3, 1963, she married Matthew Brady of Indianapolis, Indiana at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Wausau. They enjoyed 58 years of marriage filled with love and joy.

A graduate of Our Lady of Holy Cross in Merrill, Carol received her B.A. in English and Elementary Education from the College of St. Francis in 1962. She spent the early years of her career teaching at elementary schools in Milwaukee, Monroe and Wausau, including at Longfellow Elementary from 1967 to 1969. In her career’s second act, she served as an instructor and coordinator for three decades at the Northcentral Technical College, teaching and running programs in English as a Second Language, youth and adult career development, and the high school equivalency diploma program. She was known as an able administrator and a caring, but firm teacher whose students deeply appreciated her obvious concern for their well-being and educational success.

In her retirement, she enjoyed international travel with her husband, Matt, visiting Egypt, China, New Zealand, India, Nepal and many countries in Europe. An avid skier, she could be found on the slopes of the Upper Peninsula and the Rockies until well into her seventies. During the summer months, Matt and she would enjoy sojourns at their cabin in Northern Wisconsin. She especially loved being visited there by her grandchildren and cooking them up a mess of ebelskivers.

Besides her beloved husband, she is survived by her children John, Anne Marie and Colleen; her daughter-in-law and son-in-law, Sarah and Steve; her grandchildren, Tillie, Thelonious, Tristan and Henry; and her sister Lorell Johnson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Karen Nass and Marilyn O’Conner and her niece, Lisa Nass, and nephew, Greg Benefiel.

Memorial services will be held at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at St. Anne Catholic Church, Wausau. Father Tom Lindner will officiate. The visitation will be held at St. Anne prior to the services, starting at 10:00 a.m. Burial for family and friends will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Attendees are asked to wear masks and be vaccinated.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Kevin F. O’Brien

Kevin O’Brien, age 63, Mosinee, died Sunday, November 14, 2021

He was born March 29, 1958 in Racine, son of Francis and Henrietta O’Brien.

Survivors include his mother, Henrietta O’Brien, Wausau, his siblings, Mary Clark, Texas, Randy (Teri) O’Brien, Arizona and Jeff O’Brien, Schofield, two nephews, Ryan (Alyssa) Clark and Cory O’Brien, a niece, Nicole Slowikowski and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Francis O’Brien.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau from 1:00 – 2:00 pm with a time of family sharing to follow.

Allen T. Czeck

Allen “Al” Czeck, 73, Wausau passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, 15 days after his loving wife Kathy passed away.

He was born September 9, 1948, in Wausau, son of the late Leonard and Elaine (Palesh) Czeck. On August 28, 1971, he married Kathy Saeger in Wausau. She preceded him in death on November 2, 2021.

For more than 40 plus years Al worked at Valley Scale in Wausau. Some of his favorite pastimes included hunting, fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and helping clean at his daughter’s restaurant, Richards Supper Club. Al and Kathy also enjoyed taking an occasional trip to the casino.

Al proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Survivors include his children, Kari (Nick) Czeck and Chad (Shana) Czeck, both of Wausau, his grandchildren, Austin and Gage Hettinga and Chandler and Chayse Czeck, one sister, Judy (Bob) Anklam, Wausau and his sister-in-law, Kris (Al) Cordova, Tomahawk and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial visitation for both Al and Kathy will be held on Sunday, December 5, 2021, from Noon until 5:00 p.m. at Richards Supper Club, Wausau. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Gary J. Brewster

Gary J. Brewster, 49, Edgar passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Froedert Hospital, Milwaukee.

He was born March 12, 1972, in Beaverton, Michigan, son of Gary L. and Susan (Bazsany) Brewster, Edgar. On October 15, 1994, he married Sheila Strasser at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. She survives.

For more than 24 years Gary worked at Greenheck in Schofield. Gary was a man of many stories and had an answer for anything. He was able to speak to anyone and make them feel like a friend. His smile and infectious laugh could change a bad day in an instant. Gary had a green thumb and loved his garden and took pride in his yard. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved creating things with his hands. He took pride in the two houses he built for his family. But, his love for coaching and helping kids succeed was of his greatest passion. He always said he loved those girls as if they were his own daughters. Lastly, he was a man that loved his family. He was so proud of his kids and all of their achievements and beamed as he talked about them. He always strived to make everyone happy, not ever asking for anything in return. He will be loved and greatly missed by all!

Survivors include his wife, Sheila Brewster, Edgar, his parents, Gary and Susan Brewster, Edgar, his children, Kyle and Hannah, Edgar, his siblings, Ronda (Jerry) Myszka and their children Chad and Elliott, Edgar, Scott (Robin) Brewster and son Ryan (Sarah), Athens, his mother-in-law, Kathleen Strasser, Edgar, his sister-in-law Pam (Kirt) Dvorak and their children Tyler and Logan Engel and Hailey and Mitchell Dvorak, Mosinee, his brothers-in-law, Jason Strasser, Mosinee, and Chris (Lana) Strasser and their children Paige and Kaden, Edgar, and many other family and friends.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Howard Young Medical Center and Froedtert Hospital for their compassion and care of our loved one Gary.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at St. John Catholic Church, Edgar. The Rev. Alan Wierzba will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to “Full Court Press” in care of the family. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Edgar is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Florence M. Weisenberger

Florence “Flossie” Weisenberger, 92, died Tuesday, November 16, 2021 under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Copperleaf, Schofield.

She was born November 5, 1929 in Wausau, daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Zajdel) Michalewicz. On April 29, 1950 she married Rudolph “Rudy” Weisenberger at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Cassel. He preceded her in death on February 18, 2012.

Flossie was a homemaker and also cleaned the rectory for Father Geisler. She enjoyed baking and was an excellent cook. Some of her hobbies included bowling, gardening, playing cards and dancing, she especially liked Polkas. Flossie was a social butterfly who loved outings with her sisters and friends, time spent with her grandkids and trips to the casino. Over the generations the phrase, “That don’t look me right” was passed down and Flossie continued the tradition.

Survivors include her children, Roger (Karen) Weisenberger, Dennis (Nerissa) Weisenberger, Larry (Barbara) Weisenberger, Jane (Gary Albrecht) Erdman, Rudy (Deborah) Weisenberger Jr., Leon Weisenberger and Marlen (Lana) Weisenberger; 24 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, siblings, Eddie (Mary Lou) Michalewicz and Agnes Needham.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Lottie Burger, Sophie Stanley, Marie Simon, Stanley Michalewicz, Josephine Adamski and Frances Petrowski.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon. Rev. Msgr. Joseph Diermeier will preside. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at St. Mary Catholic Church, Marathon.

The family would like to extend a deep profound thank you to the staff at Copperleaf Assisted Living for the wonderful care Florence received.

Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Marathon, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

James J Strachota

James J. Strachota, 92, Wausau passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021, while under the care of Aspirus Comfort Care and Hospice Services at Mount View Care Center, Wausau.

He was born March 21, 1929, in Wausau, son of the late Oscar and Helen (Schroeder) Strachota. On July 13, 1968, he married Marlene Rosentreter at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. She preceded him in death on July 7, 2016.

Jim drove truck for the family livestock business, Strachota Livestock for many years. He later drove truck for other companies until his retirement. Some of his favorite pastimes included camping, spending time with his grandchildren, watching the Brewers and the Cubs and doing lawn work. He was always proud to have a beautiful yard.

Jim proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

Survivors include his son, Patrick (Jill) Strachota, Wausau, two grandchildren, Garret and Halie Strachota, Wausau one brother, Jerry Strachota, King and one sister, Shirley Ayala, Las Vegas many nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Virginia, Jean, Russell and Roger.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Church of the Resurrection of Our Lord Jesus Christ, Wausau. The Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services all at the church. Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Wausau is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

The family wishes to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Mount View Care Center for the care given to Jim during his time with them.

Paul J. Repinski

Paul J. Repinski, 82, of Crandon, died on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at the home of his daughter in Birnamwood.

Paul was born on June 12, 1939 in Schoepke, WI, the son of John and Violet (Meister) Repinski.

Paul was a United States Army Veteran, serving from 1962 to 1964.

He was married to Patsy Glines from 1962 to 1978.

Paul logged for many years. He enjoyed deer hunting and fishing. Paul especially enjoyed the time spent with his family and friends.

Paul is survived by three children; Charlotte ‘Charlie’ (Thomas) Pritchett, of Neenah, Tina Repinski, of Birnamwood and P.J. Repinski, of Kronenwetter; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren with one on the way and two brothers, Bob (PattiAnn) Repinski of Argonne and Frank (Joyce) Repinski of Tomahawk.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Erik and brothers, Gene ‘Soup’, Pete and Jim.

A memorial will be held from 12NOON to 2PM on Friday, November 26, 2021 at 100 W. 9th Street, Crandon. Burial will follow at 2:30PM at Lakeside Cemetery, Crandon.

Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home, Birnamwood is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com