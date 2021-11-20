WAUSAU – The Marathon County Historical Society’s annual Holidays at the Houses returns Dec. 4 at the Woodson History Center and Yawkey House Museum in Wausau.

The buildings will be open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and decorated for Christmas. Holiday displays and presentations from The Hmong American Center and Mt. Sinai Synagogue will be featured at the Woodson History Center, along with live entertainment, children’s activities and the popular Friends of Wausau Historic Landmarks annual Sweet Landmarks Gingerbread Contest.

Visitors can also experience the current exhibits, “Milking Time,” “Preserved for Generations” and “Our Stories.”

Admission to the Woodson History Center is free.

Guided tours of the Yawkey House Museum will feature short presentations highlighting several religious and/or cultural traditions from within the community, as well as the history and architectural details of the house itself. The last tour leaves the Woodson History Center at 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the Woodson History Center.

For more information, call the Marathon County Historical Society at 715-842-5750.