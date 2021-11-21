Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Co-Sponsorship Group Coordinator for Refugee Resettlement. Are you open to a rewarding volunteer role that will allow you to contribute vitally to Wausau’s new refugee resettlement efforts? The Ethiopian Community Development Council, Inc. Multicultural Community Center in Wausau is looking for an energetic, community-focused individual to support and grow ECDC’s co-sponsorship program – a volunteer-based support model where groups are paired to local families and commit to meeting specific needs during their first year of adjustment to a new community and culture. Contact Adam VanNoord with questions or to get involved at avannoord@ecdcus.org.

Become an E-cycle Volunteer! Want to learn about recycling electronics? Good News Project has an ongoing need for volunteers to help with the e-CYCLING program on Fridays between the hours of 9-4; scheduling is flexible. Volunteers unload cars, weigh electronics and sort them. This is warehouse work so dress for the weather and wear closed toe shoes. Call 715-843-5985 or email Susie at Susie@goodnewswi.com for inquires.

Become a Shelter Advocate. The Women’s Community Shelter Advocate volunteers answer the 24-hour support line, assist residents living in the shelter, and provide support to callers. Volunteers provide emotional support to residents and callers. Volunteers will offer information to callers about safety planning, referrals, community resources, emergency shelter and our domestic abuse and sexual assault services. Staff is available to support you in your role and we work as a community. Contact Allie with interest: allie@womenscommunity.org or 715-842-5663.

In-Kind Donated Items Needed

Find More Donation + Volunteer Opportunities! Go to the United Way Volunteer Connection volunteer website at www.unitedwaymc.galaxydigital.com.

Furniture and Linens. North Central Health Care is in need of living room furniture, small kitchen table and chairs, dressers, nightstands, dishes and towels for clients. Contact volunteer@norcen.org or 715-848-4459 with questions or to schedule delivery.

Socks. Bare Necessities, a project of Workplace Volunteer Council, is accepting new and unopened packages of socks in men’s, women’s and children’s sizes. Contact 715-842-5663 to make a donation.

Source: United Way of Marathon County