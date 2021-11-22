

MOSINEE – Mark Cihlar, assistant airport director at Central

Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee, has been awarded the distinction of Accredited Airport Executive, or A.A.E., by the American Association of Airport Executives, CWA announced today.

Mark Cihlar

To qualify for his distinction, Cihlar successfully completed three phases of the accreditation process: Pass a 180-item multiple-choice examination, fulfill a writing requirement and demonstrate, in the final interview by a panel of A.A.E.s, his knowledge of airport management, business administration and general transportation economics. His achievement attests to his ability to meet these stringent requirements and his experience in managing a public airport, CWA said in a news release.

Cihlar joins a select group of people who have earned the designation in

the six-plus decades of the accreditation program’s existence. Fewer than 10 percent of AAAE’s members throughout the country are active accredited airport executives.