Wausau Pilot & Review

PORT EDWARDS – Wausau Newman Catholic forced 15 first-half turnovers, held Port Edwards to just seven made baskets in the game and cruised to a 36-16 win in a nonconference girls basketball game Monday at Port Edwards High School.

Newman Catholic (1-1) outscored Port Edwards (0-2) 18-8 in both halves to earn its first win of the season.

Maggie Wulf led the Cardinals with 12 points and Lily Zeimetz added eight.

Taylor Martin and Melanie Sillars each scored five points for Port Edwards.

Wausau Newman Catholic will play at Wisconsin Rapids Assumption on Tuesday and the game will be live-streamed at zaleskisports.com.

Port Edwards is off until Nov. 30 when it hosts Gresham.

Cardinals 36, Blackhawks 16

Newman Catholic 18 18 – 36

Port Edwards 8 8 – 16

NEWMAN CATHOLIC (36): Maggie Wulf 4 4-6 12, Lily Zeimetz 3 1-1 8, Lily Shields 2 0-0 4, Ashley Jankowski 2 0-0 4, Mel Severson 1 0-0 2, Evie Bates 1 0-0 2, Danisa Zenk 1 0-0 2, Sidney Galang 1 0-0 2. FG: 15. FT: 5-7. 3-pointers: 1 (Zeimetz 1). Fouls: 13. Fouled out: none. Record: 1-1.

PORT EDWARDS (16): Felicity Clouse 0 0-0 0, Melanie Sillars 2 0-0 5, Aubree Shroda 1 0-0 2, MaKayla McGuffey 0 0-0 0, Taylor Martin 2 1-3 5, Nadia Ellingson 1 0-0 2, Dakota Bares 0 0-0 0, Nakita Barth 0 0-2 0, Alliyah Ruiz 1 0-0 2. FG: 7. FT: 1-5. 3-pointers: 1 (Sillars 1). Fouls: 9. Fouled out: none. Record: 0-2.