WAUSAU – The planning committee for the 50-year reunion of the Wausau High School East-West Class of 1972 will hold a joint reunion July 29-31, 2022.

Numbering more than 850 people at graduation, the combined class of 1972 is the last graduating class to begin its high school education at the Wausau High School, the only high school in Wausau in 1970.

The committee has created a class website, www.whs72.org, for classmates to submit their contact information, explore booklets and photos from past reunions and learn about tentative planning for the 50-year gathering.