Sophie Marschall

Sophie Marschall, 93, passed away with family by her side on Friday, November 19, 2021, at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau.

Sophie was born in 1928 to Barbara Herbrich and Michael Lehner in Haselbach, Thuringia, Germany. Sophie was the 3rd of 8 children. Sophie grew up amidst the war and she and her family suffered a host of troubles and indignities during that time. Sophie met Alfred Shuminski who was an American soldier in the Army. Sophie came to America on the 4th of July, 1949 as a war bride with her young daughter, Rosemarie. Alfred told her the fireworks in the sky were for her. She and her family lived in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In 1951 daughter Linda was born. Sophie became a naturalized US citizen approximately five years after she arrived in America. She had to overcome the German/English language barrier and learned along with her daughters while they were in school. Sophie was a homemaker for most of her time in Philadelphia until she started working at Aston Hill, a company that manufactured asbestos felts used in the film developing process.

When she divorced, she had the opportunity to transfer to another city and chose Appleton, WI, where she met John Marschall, who owned Appleton Trophy and Engraving. They retired for a few years but missed the business and started Wausau Trophy and Engraving when they moved to Wausau. After John Marschall passed away Sophie retired. About 25 years ago Sophie met Robert Frame, who became her companion for the rest of her days. Sophie and Bob met in the pool where they were both attending for aqua physical rehabilitation. Sophie and Bob were inseparable and a treasured couple to everyone who knew them.

Sophie is well known for her generosity, kindness, and spunk. And cookies – can’t forget the cookies. Sophie is a well-respected member of the Wausau community and of course, her church. She is beloved by her friends and family. Sophie is survived by daughters Rosemarie (Martin) Tillman and Linda Kosinski, as well as granddaughters Christine (William) Noble and Adrienne (Daniel) Kirsch. Sophie was also blessed to have two great-grandsons, David Adler and Cooper Kirsch. Sophie will always be remembered as being the life of the party, even into her 90’s.

The funeral service for Sophie will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau, with Pastor Rebecca Voss presiding. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Jadwiga Kartes

Jadwiga “Hedy” Kartes, 77, passed away on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau.

She was born on July 15, 1944 on the Poland/Austria border. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Kaziamira (Jesalowska) Janiszewski. Years after traveling to America, she met and married her sweetheart, Herbert Kartes. They married on August 17, 1962 in Milwaukee, WI and had four children. He preceded her in death.

Jadwiga served as the main baker at multiple bakeries around Wisconsin; ranging from 29 Super to the “EACH” program at the Health Care Center. She eventually went back to school, despite her love for baking, to become a CNA. Working at a few different adult assisted living facilities, she found her true calling to be an At Home Facilitator for the elderly. In her later years, she became a caretaker for her favorite people, her great grandchildren.

She had a passion for family that will never be replaced and a smile with a full body laugh to lighten up any mood. Her stories of the past and advice for the future will never be forgotten. Her love for her grandchildren and great grandchildren was seen every day. Each child was a blessing to her and she, a blessing to them, as she was surrounded by their love to the very last day.

Survivors include her three children: Laura (Mike) Kasuboski of Manawa, Richard (Carri) Kartes of Wausau, and Daniel (Jessica) Kartes of Schofield; six grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and two siblings Richard Janiszewski and Zuzanna Andryszkiewicz.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was further preceded in death by *siblings* and her eldest son, Jeffery Kartes.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce St. Wausau. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Inurnment will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau.

Laura Benz

Laura Benz, 77, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI.

Laura was born on March 15, 1944 to Martin & Adela (Neitzke) Stolz in Wausau. She graduated high school from Wausau East High School in 1962.

On September 14, 1963, she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart Melvin Benz at Trinity Luthern Church in the Town of Hewitt. They spent 52 wonderful years together.

Laura enjoyed having visitors and always having desserts for everyone. She enjoyed looking through cookbooks, to find new recipes to try and add to her collection. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and baking cookies and making buttered noodles.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; parents, Martin and Adela; in-laws, Gerhardt and Anges Benz and brother, Kenneth Stolz.

Laura’s memory will forever be held in the hearts of her children, Tammy (David) Landwehr, Timothy (Chris Kuenstler) Benz, and Terry (Ronda Czerwonka) Benz; grandchildren, Melani and Jazmin Landwehr, Carter, Tejana, and Anthony Benz, and Keagan Benz, Carter Czerwonka, Paxton Benz, Nicholas Czerwonka, and Willow Benz, along with sister-in-law, Karen Stolz.

The funeral service for Laura will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 26, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church, 164923 Co Rd Z, Wausau, WI, with Pastor John Stransky presiding. A visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Anita R. Olson

Anita R. Olson, 94, Wausau, peacefully passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Hospice House with her family by her side.

Anita was born on February 11, 1927 in Rosholt, Portage County to the late Hans and Cora (Knutson) Hanson. She completed her schooling in Rosholt and furthered her education at Miss Brown’s Business College, Milwaukee. Anita began working at Employers Insurance where she remained for over 30 years. Anita married the late George Olson on June 26, 1948 in Iola.

Anita was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church for many years. She enjoyed walking, traveling, reading, hooking rugs and embroidery. Anita was a volunteer at her church and with Bethesda.

Anita was a loving mother to her son, Wayne of Weston and daughter Yolanda (James) Voigt of Wausau, together with two grandsons: Ryan (Lisa) Voigt and Shawn (Jennifer) Voigt; and two granddaughters: Linda Stieber and Jackie Freeman; and three great grandchildren Xavier, Cameron, and Eliana Voigt and Tim Salentine. She is further survived by her sister Natalie Schumacher, Overland Park, KS.

Anita is preceded in death by her husband, parents and daughter-in-law Dora Olson.

Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 pm on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Helke Funeral Home, 302 Spruce Street, Wausau. The Rev. Timothy Smith will officiate. Burial will be at Northland Lutheran Cemetery in Iola. Visitation will take place from 11:00 am until the time of service at the funeral home on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospice House, Wausau.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Aspirus Hospice House for their amazing care of Anita.

Linda L. Leighton

Linda L, Leighton, 89, Wausau, passed to eternal life on November 17, 2021, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital.

Linda was born April 16, 1932, in Anderson, South Carolina. She was a devout Christian and currently a member of First United Methodist Church, Wausau. Linda always tried to lend a helping hand to everyone that needed it.

Linda is survived by her loving husband, Walter Winchell, and her Yorkie, Sugarfoot, who will miss her kisses.

Per Linda’s wishes, no services are planned. Memorials may be directed to the charity of your choice.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Aspirus Wausau Hospital for all their care and loving support.

Jane L. Cumberland

Jane L. Cumberland, Wausau, died peacefully on NOVEMBER 20, 2021 Surrounded by members of her loving family. She had just celebrated her 91st birthday.

She was born November 2, 1930 in Wausau, son of the late Joseph and Mary (Moseler) Kleinheinz. Jane work as a clerical staff member at the Wausau Paper Mill.

On January 14, 1950 she married Duane Cumberland at St. Mary Catholic Church, Wausau. It was a marriage that lasted 58 ½ years and although Duane’s death on June 27, 2008 separated them physically, the love remained until the time of Jane’s death when she joined Duane once again.

After Janie and Dewey were married, Janie spent her time loving her new husband and raising their 7 children. As her children grew up and moved away, Jane also babysat fulltime for 2 very special little boys who became part of the family. Jason & Jeremy became like another little generation to our family, and Mom raised them as her own. Throughout the years raising her family, Jane had a love of sewing and made many of her own and her children’s clothes, including all 3 of her daughter’s wedding gowns, and her daughters and granddaughters first communion dresses. She also made doll clothes, for her girls, including Barbie doll clothes. She also loved reading and it was a passion that Jane shared with her entire family. She did crossword puzzles, and always finished them! This love of words made for some really interesting games of Scrabble! Jane was also a doll collector and took great pleasure in displaying her dolls on the bookshelves and any little nook and cranny in the home that she and Dad shared. Jane also worked part time in both the Catalog Department and Home Fashion Department at JC Penney for over 25 years. She enjoyed bus trips to the casino with Duane as well although he seemed to have more luck than she did, however she just enjoyed spending time with him. She made wonderful potato salad in the summer, Thanksgiving stuffing to go in the turkey, “round eggs”, long spaghetti and meatballs, crazy cake, and butter sandwiches.

Jane’s devotion to her faith and creator was strong. She was raised in a very religious family, and she created a loving home where her children and husband looked to her for inspiration and that inspiration was strong, to the end. When age and dementia robbed her of the ability to communicate the way she would have wished, she still could be seen praying, before meals, in her room, and her rosary was never too far away. It was Jane’s family and faith that were the most important parts of her life, it was evident by the devotion Duane and her children, and grandchildren had for her, as well as the many lives she touched throughout her life. Honestly, you would be hard pressed to find anyone who could say a bad word about Jane. She was kind and loving to all who entered her life, always willing to help someone in need. Those who met Jane loved her sweet and gentle soul and she will be dearly missed. We were blessed to have had such an inspirational woman in our lives, however we can rest easy knowing she is now pain free, resting in peace with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Survivors include Jane’s children, Barbara (Robert) West, Kronenwetter, Thomas Cumberland, Wauzeka, Mark (Carrie Koski) Cumberland, De Pere, Lynn Cumberland, Wausau, Kay (Dale) Knapp, Tomahawk, her grandchildren, Stephanie West, Kimberly and Daniel Schauer, Cody Knapp (Erin Okonek) and Clarissa Knapp (Charlie Kaat), Kori & Markus Cumberland, Malcolm (Samantha) Cumberland, Kala (Aaron) Williams, Tara (Mike) McCarthy, and Maria Santos, 2 daughter in-laws Barbara Cumberland & Lisa Cumberland, 13 great grandchildren, 2 sisters, Celine Persak, Atwater, CA and Eileen (Tom) Lopuszynski, Ashtabula, OH and many loving nieces, nephews & friends. Jane is also survived by a very dear and devoted coffee friend, Ann Lauby.

Besides her parents and husband, Jane was preceded in death by 2 sons, Russell and Robert Cumberland, two brothers, The Rev. Joseph Kleinheinz & Gerald Kleinheinz, and seven sisters, Eleanore Kleinheinz, Sr Clarice Kleinheinz, Sr Lucille Kleinheinz, Loretta Martinson, and AnnaMae Rausch, Vernita Leith, & Elizabeth Burkart.

The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 29. 2021 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Wausau. Rev. Msgr. Mark Pierce will preside. Burial will be at Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the church. There will be a rosary service beginning at 9:00 a.m. for those that would like to attend.

In lieu of flowers, Jane’s wish was that any donations be made to the: Alzheimer’s Research Foundation or Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, or any charity of your choice in her memory.

Forrest C. Martens

Forrest “Frosty” C. Martens passed away at Aspirus Wausau Hospital on November 5, 2021. Forrest was born October 16, 1945 to Walter and Violet Martens in Wausau. He was a graduate of Wausau Senior High School in 1964. Forrest then went on to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1965, and was honorably discharged in 1971. He was very proud of his service. On July 26, 1969, he married LouAnn Dahlke at First English Church in Wausau.

Frosty worked various jobs through the years, but favored driving truck for Schuette One Stop. Some of his favorite past times included hunting, doing pig roasts, making maple syrup, traveling and camping. Most of these were discontinued when he lost his eyesight due to diabetes. He still continued listening to NASCAR races.

Frosty is survived by his wife, LouAnn, of 52 years, son Heath (Marie) Martens, granddaughter Sophie Martens, all of Wausau; daughter Heather (Rick) Denfeld of Neenah, step-grandson Trent Denfeld (Ashton Mohr), step great-grandson Bryson Denfeld, all of Edgar. Sisters, Gloria Krueger of Wausau and Diane O’Mara of Henderson, NV. Brother and sister-in-law Lyle (Cindy) Dahlke of Athens and sister-in-law Gloria Dahlke. Many aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Also, special mention of Tim Domka of Kuna ID, who was like a son.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and other relatives.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Saturday, November 27, at John Buettgen Funeral Home, 948 Grand Ave, Schofield, WI. Service will follow, along with military honors.

There will be no burial at this time. On June 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. there will be a ceremony at the Highgrounds Veteran Memorial Park, Neillsville, WI.