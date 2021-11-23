WAUSAU – Aspirus Health has canceled the 2021 Festival of Trees out of an abundance of caution because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aspirus Health Foundation expects the event to return with a fun, festive, safe and in-person event in 2022.

The annual event is traditionally held the week of Thanksgiving to support Aspirus Comfort Care & Hospice Services.

“We know many families look forward to Festival of Trees as part of their cherished holiday traditions,” said Tara Draeger, interim executive director of Aspirus Health Foundation, in a news release. “We understand putting this year’s event on pause is disappointing, but we know it is the best decision to wait until we can celebrate our 25th year in person.”

To continue the holiday spirit this year, Aspirus Health Foundation will hold an online auction and supply drive to support the Aspirus Family House, which opened in February 2020 to help patients and families in need of a place to stay during a medical crisis and when traveling for specialty care. Bidding is open and ends at 9 a.m. Nov. 28. View, place bids and see the wish list at https://one.bidpal.net/familyhouse/welcome.