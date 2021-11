Aspirus Wausau Hospital

Janice and Riana Reeves announce the birth of their daughter Layla Sofia, born at 7:01 a.m. Nov. 17, 2021. Layla weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces.

Zachary and Brittany Dvorak announce the birth of their son Jett Wilfred, born at 9:36 p.m. Nov. 16, 2021. Jett weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.

Mitchell and Taylor Dye announce the birth of their son Eli David, born at 3:14 p.m. Nov. 17, 2021. Eli weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.