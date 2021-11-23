Byrider, one of America’s largest buy-here-pay-here used car dealerships and franchise systems, presented the Franchise of the Year Award to Keith Kocourek, Jennifer Freiboth and their team for their performance in 2021 at the company’s annual convention, Byrider announced today.

This is Byrider Wausau’s sixth Franchise of the Year Award won over six years of eligibility. The team also was honored with a President’s Award and Living the Brand Award at the convention, held in Scottsdale, Arizona, Nov. 11, 12 and 13.

The franchise of the year award recognizes the best overall performance based on internal store rankings and a measure of how the business has contributed to the Byrider franchise community. The team was also honored with the president’s award, recognizing their performance in the top 10 percent of stores as defined by Byrider’s store ranking system and the living the brand award recognizing their commendable efforts in furthering Byrider’s values and brand in their local community.

“We’re proud to recognize Keith, Jen and their team at our annual convention through multiple awards,” said Craig Peters, CEO at Byrider. “Their commitment to growing the store on this scale is truly commendable.”