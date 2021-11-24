Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail is the perfect complement to your Thanksgiving dinner (and leftovers, too!) This is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club created by Penny Borchardt.

Caramel Cheesecake Martini

1 1/2 oz Caramel vodka

1 1/2 oz vanilla vodka

1 oz cream

Caramel syrup

Graham crackers, crushed

To create this drink, drizzle caramel syrup onto the rim of a martini glass and dip in crushed graham crackers, then drizzle a bit more into the glass. Measure the liquids into a shaker to combine, then pour into the prepared glass. Serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.