MOSINEE – Lexi Freiboth scored 16 points to pace the Mosinee girls basketball team to a hard-fought 47-39 win over D.C. Everest in a nonconference matchup Tuesday at Mosinee High School.

The Indians are now 4-0 this season, while D.C. Everest falls to 1-1.

Kate Fitzgerald and Adalyn Lehman each added seven points for Mosinee.

Kiara Hammond had 22 points for D.C. Everest, converting nine of the team’s 15 made field goals.

D.C. Everest will be at home against Hudson on Friday.

Mosinee opens its Great Northern Conference season at Lakeland on Tuesday, Nov. 30.

D.C. Everest 18 21 – 39

Mosinee 21 26 – 47

D.C. EVEREST (39): Braelyn Beiler 1 0-0 3, Katie Schulz 0 0-0 0, Kiara Hammond 9 2-2 22, Riley Zuleger 3 1-2 7, Brenna Lehrke 0 0-0 0, Kennedy Stowell 2 0-2 4, Abby Kislow 0 3-4 3, Ella Paulovich 0 0-0 0. FG: 15. FT: 6-10. 3-pointers: 3 (Hammond 2, Beiler 1). Fouls: 20. Fouled out: none. Record: 1-1.

MOSINEE (47): Lexi Freiboth 5 4-5 16, Jenna Placek 0 0-0 0, Adalyn Lehman 2 2-6 7, Abbi Martin 2 0-0 4, Claire Selenske 1 3-6 5, Kate Fitzgerald 2 3-4 7, Jessica Maurer 1 0-0 2, Hailey Shnowske 2 0-2 6, Bauman 0 0-0 0, Hannah Shnowske 0 0-0 0. FG: 15. FT: 12-23. 3-pointers: 5 (Freiboth 2, Hai. Shnowske 2, Lehman 1). Fouls: 9. Fouled out: none. Record: 4-0.