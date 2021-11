Wausau Pilot & Review

No injuries were reported after a fire that ripped through a four-unit apartment complex Tuesday in Portage County, officials said.

Crews from Marathon County were called in to assist in fighting the blaze, which was reported just before 10 p.m. Tuesday on County Hwy. DB in the town of Dewey, which is between Stevens Point and Knowlton.

Fire officials say all residents escaped safely.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been specified.