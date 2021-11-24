David Anklam

David Anklam passed away with family by his side on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Aspirus Hospital in Wausau.

He was born on August 28, 1934, to Hugo and Ruth (Juedes) Anklam. He attended Wausau East High School and immediately after graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force. While serving he spent four years in Germany.

After returning from his enlistment, David attended North Central Technical School where he majored in accounting. He was employed by Wergin Construction Company, and later became a flooring estimator for Olson Carpet One.

In 1960, David was united in marriage to Judy Rackow. They were married for 61 wonderful years. He loved his home and family. He was at his happiest while tending to his yard and blue spruce trees, biking, or spending time with his grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Roland and James, and sister, Phyllis.

David’s memory will forever be held in the hearts of his wife, Judy; daughters, Debra (Jack Fitzgerald) Anklam and Laura (Dennis) Kuhnert; grandchildren, Andy (Paula) Kuhnert, Christopher Kuhnert, and Alayna Kuhnert; sister, Nancy (Larry) Kopplin; sister-in-law, Irma Anklam along with several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service for David will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 29, 2021, at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 703 Flieth Street, Wausau. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Entombment will take place at Restlawn Memorial Park following the service.

Shirley L. Radtke

Shirley L. (Davis) Radtke, 86, of Schofield, died in her sleep on November 22, 2021 at the Abbotsford Health Care Center.



Shirley was born in Wausau to Franklin and Hilma (Schmidt) Davis on December 28, 1934. She graduated from Wausau High School. She was a long-time employee of Employers Insurance of Wausau after raising a family. On April 3, 1956, she married Gerald K. Radtke, who preceded her in death. Shirley was President of the Wausau Antique Club for many years and enjoyed attending estate sales, collecting antiques, and decorating her home for the next holiday. She loved hosting organized Bridge Parties and working out in her gardens.



Shirley is survived by her son, Kurt (Julie) Radtke of Medford, WI, daughter, Kelly (Charles) Schermetzler of Houston, TX, her brother, Russell Davis of Sayner, WI, four grandchildren, Eric Radtke, Tara Hornbeak, Joshua Goertz, and Jessica Herbst and seven great grandchildren.



Shirley was preceded in death by her brother, Franklin Davis, and sister, Marjean Drumm.



Inurnment will take place in a private service. A special thanks to the staff of the Abbotsford Health Care facility and Hope Hospice for their exceptional care during Shirley’s final years. Brainard Funeral Home, Everest Chapel, Weston, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share condolences and memories with the family, please visit www.brainardfuneral.com.

Patrick M. Green

After a courageous yearlong battle with acute myeloid leukemia, Mr. Patrick M. Green passed away on November 21, 2021, at his home with family by his side.

Pat attended St. James Catholic grade school in Wausau, WI, graduating from Newman Catholic High school in 1966. He proudly served in the US Army from 1967-1969. After an extended combat tour on Korea’s DMZ, Pat was discharged where he resumed helping his family’s jukebox and pinball machine business in Wausau, WI. Pat worked for General Telephone from 1969-1975 and began his driving career at UPS in 1976. In Feb 2010, Pat retired a proud 24-year UPS Teamster.

Pat was a devoted father and husband who enjoyed spending a lifetime of laughter at the family’s summer cottage in Boulder Junction, WI. Later in life, he and his brother Jerry enjoyed spending time on Florida’s Anna Maria Island in the winter while visiting family and friends. Those who knew Pat- knew what a loving, compassionate, and patient man he was. He will be greatly missed.

Patrick is survived by his brother Jared Green and three children, Todd (Robbi) Green, Michael (Donna) Green and Kelli (Orrin) Sumwalt as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, of whom all were greatly loved.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Green (2010), parents Mickey Green (1966) and Katie Green (1988), as well as sister-in-law Karen Green (2016).

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 6205 Alderson St. Weston. Rev. Lance Hoelscher will officiate. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Wausau, where military honors will be conducted. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. at Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel, 5712 Memorial Court, Weston, and again on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at the church.

Brainard Funeral Home – Everest Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. You may leave messages and condolences for his family at brainardfuneral.com.

Edith Walters

Edith Walters, resident of Pride TLC, Wausau died November 22, 2021.

She was born on October 4, 1924, in the town of Reid, Marathon County, daughter to Telesfor and Victoria Kulakowski Wiskowski. Her marriage to Frank Walters took place in Hatley on June 5, 1943. Frank died April 9, 1998.

Edith and Frank farmed in the Hatley, and Dancy areas and Edith had also been employed at Osco Drug (in the camera department) and Wausau Aspirus Hospital (Garden Room and cafeteria ), before her retirement.

Survivors include a daughter, Nancy (Jerold) Mischnick, Wisconsin Rapids; four grandchildren, Trina (Jeff) Zanow, Monticello, Mark (Becki) Mischnick, Wisconsin Rapids, Brian (Brenda) Mischnick, Mosinee, Erica (Eric) Delain, Prior Lake Minnesota; eight great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Hannah Zanow, Emma Mischnick, Sage and Sawyer Mischnick, Evan, Jackson and Elliana Delain. Brother-in-law Ernest (Evelyn) Walters, Mosinee and Lenard Walters, Hernando, Mississippi and many cherished nieces and nephews.

Edith was predeceased by her husband, infant son Ronald, parents, in-laws Michael and Mary Walters, brothers, Chester, Joseph, Casmier, Steven, and Edward Wiskowski; sisters, Blanche Jaskie, Mary Kasprak, and Phyllis Stubinski, and in-laws, Bernice Wiskowski, August Jaskie, Nilda Wiskowski, Pearl Wiskowski, Louis Kasprak, Joseph Stubinski, Michael & Evelyn (Walters) Osypowski, Gordon & Esther (Walters) LaHaie, Stanley & Alice (Walters) Swiderski, Edward & Lorraine (Walters) Bradford.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday November 27, 2021, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 229 So. 28th Avenue, Wausau. Rev. Juan Pedro Roblez will preside. Burial will be in St. Florian Cemetery, Hatley. Visitation will be on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 1302 Sixth Street, Wausau with a Parish Rosary service at 6:30 p.m. Visitation on Saturday will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at St. Matthew Church. The family respectfully requests that individuals in attendance wear masks at the visitation and funeral. Online condolences may be expressed at www.petersonkraemer.com

Many have passed before her, but no one more loved or admired. Since so many people left an imprint on her heart, Edith would want you to know that whether she met you through work, at church, in the neighborhood, at her living facility or certainly if you were family, that her life would not have been as enriched without you! Thank you on her behalf for your love and friendship!

Thank you to the administration, staff and residents of Pride TLC and Aspirus Hospice for their love, care and support. You are amazing people with hearts to match!

Mary Denk

Goodbyes are not forever, nor are they the end. They simply mean we’ll miss you. Until we meet again…

Mary Denk, Age 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home on Saturday, November 20, 2021 under hospice care after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mary Margaret Viegut was born on September 12, 1947 to Harold and Mary (Serwe) Viegut. Her parents knew she would succeed in life. From being teacher of the year to book author and to being one of the best grandmas in the world, she did it all.

She married Bernard Denk on August 11, 1973. Together they raised two beautiful children. Elizabeth (Daniel) Luedtke and Michael (Stina) Denk . Bernie passed away in 2018.

Mary graduated from Athens High School in 1962. She went to Teacher’s College in Medford and completed her Teaching and Master’s Degree through University of WI Stevens Point. She taught school at St Mary’s Catholic School in Marathon, WI, St Anthony’s Catholic School, Athens, WI and then Edgar Elementary School. Retiring in 2009.

She was Athens Fair Queen in 1965, Recipient of the Herb Kohl Wisconsin Teacher of the Year, Teacher of the Year Edgar School District, Gifted and Talented Coordinator at Edgar School, coordinated after school programs such as All-Star Challenge and Science Night, School Board President of the Athens School District, Member of CESA. President of the MERA (Retirement) Auxiliary School Board, member of the Women’s Monday Night Golf League and the Athens Lions Club. It was her lifetime dream to become an author. In 2018 she wrote and published the book Anna’s Million Dollar Cow.

Family was the number one priority in her life. She made sure they were all together for birthdays and holidays.

She loved to travel and when she retired, golfing became her favorite pastime along with spending time with her family and friends.

Besides her children and their spouses, she is survived by her lovely grandchildren. Noah and Owen Luedtke, Brooke and Brendan Denk. She was one proud grandma who went to every event that the children participated in.

She is also survived by two devoted sisters, Barbara Viegut (Larry Bloch) and Germaine (Les) Huebner. Other loving survivors are her nephew, Kyle Huebner and niece, Samantha (Raymond) Yessa and her adorable great nieces and nephew, Layla, Maddex and Rhyan Huebner and Madilyn Yessa.

She also had many very special friends who took good care of her during her treatments.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 28, 2021 at Petersen Kraemer Funeral Home Athens Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm with a memorial service at 2:15 pm. Dinner will be served following the memorial service on Sunday.

We love you Mom – may you enjoy heaven and being with Dad again. We know you missed him so.

Fly high beautiful lady and until we meet again – goodbye.

Mary L Erickson

On Saturday evening, November 20, 2021, Mary L Erickson, 94, completed her journey in this life and began an everlasting life in the presence of her creator God.

She was born on September 25, 1927 in Wausau, daughter of the late Leon and Mathilda (Levandowski) Narloch. She graduated from Wausau Senior High School and worked at Employers Insurance Company, where she met her future husband. She married James G. Erickson on November 12, 1949 at Holy Name Catholic Church, Wausau.

She was once asked, when she was younger, what her plans were, and she said she wanted to be a good wife and mother. Well, mission accomplished! Mary and Jim were blessed with, and raised, seven children. Their family was the center of their lives.

Her faith was an important part of her life and kept her actively involved in parish life, first at St. Anne Parish, and later on, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, at Newman Catholic Schools, and as a volunteer at St. Anthony’s Monastery in Marathon.

She very much enjoyed golfing and bowling and was a fan of both the Packers and Brewers. She enjoyed card playing, shaking dice, and trips to the casino. Before her eyesight failed her, she was a voracious reader and was always looking for a good debate – specifically surrounding the tenets of her faith.

She is survived by her sister, Sister Margaret Narloch, CSSF, Chicago, ILL; a sister-in-law, Lois Narloch, Casper, WY, her seven children, Janice(Everette) Strahl, Green Bay, Gregory(Jan), Oconomowoc, Michael(Barbara), Lake Geneva, Thomas(Karen), Wausau, Sue Ann(Bill) Schmidt, Torrington, WY, Margaret(Joe) Langteau, Longboat Key, FL, Mary Beth(David) Doll, McFarland; 22 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and two great, great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers; Joseph, Lee, and Lawrence Narloch; and by her sisters, Violet Gesicki and Cornelia Kamla.

The Funeral Mass celebrating the life of Mary L. Erickson will be at Noon on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, Wausau. The Rev. Robert Thorn will preside. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Park, Wausau. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday, at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, 3400 Stewart Avenue, Wausau, and again on Thursday, from 11:00 AM until the time of services at the Church. There will be a rosary service at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St Matthew Catholic Church, or to St. Anthony’s Retreat Center, in care of the family.

Richard Zygarlicki

Richard “Dick” Zygarlicki, 92, passed away peacefully on November 12, 2021 at Abbotsford Health Care Center. He was born June 25, 1929, in Marshfield, Wisconsin, the son of Albert and Beatrice (Brandl) Zygarlicki.

Dick graduated from Marshfield Senior High School in June of 1947. Following graduation he was signed by his father into the Navy where he served four years active service. During that time he worked on the USS Natchaug AOG-54; earned and held the Domain of Neptune Rex card for crossing the equator. He joined the Naval Reserve Service for another eight years. After serving his active duty, Richard moved to Milwaukee and worked at Allen Bradley where he met the love of his life, Mary Ann Czubkowski. Over the years Dick had been a member of the Eagles Club, the Elks Club, and most recently the Man of Honor. Dick also owned DAZ Janitorial, American Elite Transportation and most recently was a part of the security team of Walmart. Dick was a forever fan of the Milwaukee Bucks, Brewers and the Packers. He holds a brick in the Packer Hall of Fame.

Survivors include daughter Therese (David) Hackbarth. Son-in-law Larry Andreski, grandchildren Eric (Ashley) Kobart, Renea Andreski, Heather (Brad) Malpert and Holly Hackbarth. Great grandchildren, Madison, McKenzie, Mikah, Jake, Amber and John. He also leaves behind his furry companion “Fuzzy” the cat.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his siblings Jerome, Robert, and Carol, the love of his life Mary Ann and his daughter Monica.

Visitation will be held at John J. Buettgen Funeral Home Saturday December 4, 2021 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m.

Alvina C. Buss

Alvina C. Buss, 85 of Eland, died on Monday, November 22, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center Weston.

Alvina was born on February 13, 1936 in Cudahy, the daughter of Leo Hoppe Sr and Rose (Trzebiatowski) Hoppe Konkol. On June 28, 1958, Alvina was united in marriage to Robert Buss Sr. at St. William’s Catholic Church, Eland.

Alvina was devoted to education, earning her degree as a teacher, spending many years teaching at Eland Elementary. Alvina served on the Wittenberg Birnamwood School Board for many years. She also volunteered her time with CESA 8 and was involved with Marathon County Handicapped Children’s Education Board. Alvina’s faith was very important to her. She was a faithful member of Holy Family St. William Catholic Church, Wittenberg and the Christian Mother’s Group and taught CCD classes.

She had a love of music and played the organ for St. William Catholic Church in Eland for over 50 years. She was also very proud of her Polish heritage, enjoying a good polka, and the polish hop. Alvina was known for her baked goods and donated many of her baking talents for the Salvation Army. She was very proud of her children and grandchildren, attending their events, providing them with many, many wonderful meals and desserts over the years.

Alvina is survived by her husband, Robert Sr.; five children, Robert Jr. (Ellen) Buss of Green Bay, Peter (Elizabeth) Buss of Madison, Mary (Leslie) Sullivan of Wisconsin Rapids, Elizabeth Buss of Eland and Christopher (Kari) Buss of Evansville; eight grandchildren, Andrew, Steven (Megan), Eric, Katie, Mike, Erin, Trevor, and Gabriel; step siblings, Dennis and David Konkol; step sister-in-law, Jeanette Konkol; sister-in-law, Verna Hoppe and several other relatives and friends. Alvina was preceded in death by her parents, siblings; Marilyn Szutkowski, Leo Jr and step siblings; Bob Konkol, and Pat Swanke.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, November 26, 2021 at Holy Family St. William Catholic Church, Wittenberg. Fr. Matthew Settle will preside. Burial will be in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery, Wittenberg.

Visitation will be held from 9am until the time of Mass at the church. Schmidt & Schulta Funeral Home of Wittenberg is assisting the family with funeral arrangements. Memories and messages of support may be shared at schmidtschulta.com.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to all the family, friends, and neighbors for their support over the last few months.